During Wednesday’s Match Day fundraiser, people will have a chance to help Mason County nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 and see their support dollars go even further, thanks to a fund seeded by the Community Foundation for Mason County and other local groups.
The goal of Match Day is to provide assistance with wages and salaries, rent, utilities and other operating costs for 16 area nonprofits whose normal fundraisers have been disrupted by the pandemic, according to Andrea Large, executive director of the Community Foundation for Mason County.
“We are so grateful for everything our local nonprofits do… and this is our way to show support,” Large told the Daily News on Monday.
Large said Match Day will begin at 12 a.m. and continue until 11:59 p.m. — “from midnight to midnight.”
During that time, donations of up to $1,000 — per donor, per organization — will be matched through a fund consisting of $30,000 grants from the community foundation, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Metalworks, with an additional $7,000 donation from Epworth and $3,000 from Wayne and Jeanie Mortensen.
The $1,000 match limit encourages donations to multiple organizations. For example, if one donor gives $3,000 to one organization, $1,000 will be matched; however, if that donor were to split the same $3,000 between three different organizations would results in $3,000 in matched funds.
Large noted that donors can feel free to contribute more, but only that first $1,000 per donor per organization will be matched.
Match dollars will be distributed proportionally among the following organizations: Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Connexion Point, COVE, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, Harbor Hospice Foundation, Hospitality in the Name of Christ, HELP Ministries, the Lakeshore Food Club, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the Mason County Historical Society, the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, the Salvation Army, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, United Way of Mason County and the Western Michigan Fair Association.
Donors will also have an opportunity to give to the match fund itself, which currently totals $100,000.
Large said the idea for Match Day stemmed from a survey of the needs of area nonprofits. One common theme emerged from the results — the need for help with operating costs, which have taken a hit as a result of fundraising events being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of our nonprofits rely on fundraising… and haven’t been able to host their fundraisers. We know raising operating funds in this environment has been difficult, and we know how important our nonprofits are as we work to build a stronger community for everyone,” Lange said.
She said the community has already been supportive of the endeavor, and she expects to see more of that support on Wednesday.
Andrew Skinner, executive director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, stated in an email that the assistance is appreciated during the COVID-19 era.
“This is a great thing that these organizations are doing for Mason County’s nonprofits, which are seeing large losses in revenue, like many other area businesses, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Skinner wrote.
Metalworks President Tom Paine said the community foundation has done a great deal for the community, adding that he’s happy to be involved.
“The local foundation does a ton of work for the community. It’s a great part of our community and continues to get stronger and help more and more,” Paine said. “It means a lot more with what the community and the world’s going through, so to stop and say, ‘Let’s help where we can,’ is a good thing,” Paine said.
People are encouraged to give online, through a fundraising portal at www.mason-foundation.org.
For those who cannot access the website, checks payable to a specific organization will also be accepted, but must be dated Aug. 5, 2020 and collected by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.mason-foundation.org/matchdayinfo.