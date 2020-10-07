Fundraising for the planned Johnny’s Bandstand sculpture in Custer was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s picking up again, and an anonymous donor is matching people’s contributions during the month of October.
Throughout the month, donations of up to $2,000 will essentially be doubled through the match. Members of the Custer Sculpture Committee are encouraging prospective donors to contribute now, with the hope that 95 percent of the project’s $62,000 cost will be raised by the end of the month.
Lolly Griswold, who co-chairs the Custer Sculpture Committee, told the Daily News on Tuesday that the match opportunity is a way to boost fundraising efforts, which have been affected by the pandemic.
“We’re trying to find some more creative fundraisers, because I know there are still a lot of people who are not comfortable being in crowds,” Griswold said. “That’s where the match comes in… The match is (for) anything we receive by the end of October. So (a donation of $2,000) would basically raise $4,000.”
She said she learned about the offer in late September, and hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity to make their contributions.
“I know there’s a lot of people out there who’ve said they (want to donate) and have to remember to do that, so I’m hoping this will remind them,” Griswold said. “If we can get people thinking about it again, and they know we’re very close, hopefully that will spark some donations.”
To date, about $52,200 has been raised, with one donor already taking advantage of the match opportunity.
Griswold also stated that the Custer sculpture project received some help from the Community Foundation for Mason County to aid with the land the sculpture is set to be erected on — a plot just south of Mason County Eastern Schools.
Griswold said there were some drainage issues with the spot, and the community foundation donated $5,000 to help.
“The property doesn’t have adequate drainage,” Griswold stated in a note to the Daily News. She added later that the committee is “in the process of getting some bids” from contractors to address the issue.
Scraping away excess clay and extending the curb to prevent water from pooling are two possible solutions that have been considered.
Additionally, the Village of Custer approved commissioning Tyson Snow, who has built sculptures at Ludington’s Rotary Park, Maritime Heritage Park and West Shore Community College, to construct the sculpture.
It will depict musicians and a singer performing with a 1940s microphone, as well as a bas relief of people dancing to the music.
The design is a tribute to Johnny’s Bandstand, which was a hot spot for national touring musical acts after opening in 1948. Johnny’s Bandstand is currently closed, with renovations planned by new owner Jeff Dietz, who hopes to restore the venue to its former glory.
Griswold said she’s not sure when construction will start, or how long it will take, but she and the other committee members are hopeful that, with the matching grant opportunity throughout October, people make contributions to the cause.
MORE INFORMATION
Fundraising for the project began in earnest in September 2018, with the hope of bringing a Custer addition to the Mason County Historic Sculpture Trail and the Mason & Lake County Music Heritage Trail.
The bandstand was selected as an inspiration for the sculpture, in part, because it hosted entertainers like Bill Haley and the Comets and Chubby Checker, among others. It was also the first venue in Western Michigan with a 500-person seating capacity, according to the committee.
HOW TO DONATE
Donations should be made payable to the Community Foundation for Mason County, or CFMC, and mailed to Custer Sculpture, P.O. Box 153 Custer, MI 49405. There is also a PayPal account accessible from the Custer Sculpture Facebook page.
Personalized bricks can also be purchased by the public to form a path to the sculpture. Bricks are $100 each. Those interested in purchasing them must fill out an order form. Contact Griswold (231) 757-3926, committee co-chair Karen Reader at (231) 757-2552, or any other member of the sculpture committee, which also consists of Deb Howe, Paul Shoup and Ed Miller.
Griswold said the committee is grateful for the community’s support in raising funds for the sculpture thus far.
“Thank you to all who have supported this project,” Griswold stated. “We hope to see it completed within a year.”
For more information, visit www.villageofcuster.org/sculpture.