The annual Math Counts competition was back at West Shore Community College following a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 180 students from around the area that participated in the event on Tuesday. The competition was started by a group of local engineers in 1985.
Individual Top 4
1. Steele Stowe — O.J. DeJonge Middle School
2. Ian Mueller — O.J. DeJonge Middle School
3. Samuel Reisterer — Ludington Area Catholic
4. Cael Omness — Shelby Middle School
Team Top 4
1. O.J. DeJonge Middle School 1
(Ian Mueller, Annabelle Lowman, Steele Stowe, Ryan Higley)
2. Manistee Middle School 1
(April Konen, Kayleigh Moore, Brady Rivette, Andy O’Donnell)
3. O.J. DeJonge Middle School 4
(Kasen Carlsen, Ethan Bogner, Cole Jubar, Brody Jones)
4. Ludington Area Catholic 1
(Matthew Odegaard, Samuel Reisterer, Addison Torrez, Charlotte Torrez)
Countdown Round Top 3
1. Peter Tuinstra — Hart Middle School
2. Ian Mueller — OJ DeJonge Middle School
3. Steele Stowe — OJ DeJonge Middle School
3. Samuel Reisterer — Ludington Area Catholic