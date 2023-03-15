Math-counts-team winners

Submitted photo

O.J. DeJonge Middle School students Steele Stowe, Ryan Higley, Annabelle Lowman and Ian Mueller with Math Counts coach Kara Jensen took first place in the team round of the competition.

 Submitted photo

The annual Math Counts competition was back at West Shore Community College following a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 180 students from around the area that participated in the event on Tuesday. The competition was started by a group of local engineers in 1985.

Individual Top 4

1. Steele Stowe — O.J. DeJonge Middle School

2. Ian Mueller — O.J. DeJonge Middle School

3. Samuel Reisterer — Ludington Area Catholic

4. Cael Omness — Shelby Middle School

Team Top 4

1. O.J. DeJonge Middle School 1

(Ian Mueller, Annabelle Lowman, Steele Stowe, Ryan Higley)

2. Manistee Middle School 1

(April Konen, Kayleigh Moore, Brady Rivette, Andy O’Donnell)

3. O.J. DeJonge Middle School 4

(Kasen Carlsen, Ethan Bogner, Cole Jubar, Brody Jones)

4. Ludington Area Catholic 1

(Matthew Odegaard, Samuel Reisterer, Addison Torrez, Charlotte Torrez)

Countdown Round Top 3

1. Peter Tuinstra — Hart Middle School

2. Ian Mueller — OJ DeJonge Middle School

3. Steele Stowe — OJ DeJonge Middle School

3. Samuel Reisterer — Ludington Area Catholic

Tags