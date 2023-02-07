Middle school students around the area will participate in a math competition at West Shore Community College on March 14.
MathCounts is a competition for middle school students where they compete in individual and team math events. Each year the math questions and assessments are created by local engineers from Nordlund & Associates.
This year, after a hiatus, MathCounts is back for the first time since 2020.
Brian Dotson, MiSTEM Region 9 director, stated that volunteers are needed to assist with the competition and monitor students during non-competition times as well.
“Volunteers will be monitoring students in the activity areas of the pool, gym, and ice arena as well as helping guide schools as they arrive with their teams,” he said. “Scoring of assessments is done by engineers from Nordlund & Associates and Harsco Rail.”
Dotson said those interested in volunteering can email him at briandotson@wsesd.org.
“I’ll add them to my list and get in touch with them as we get closer to the event,” he said.
Competing teams are from Mason, Lake, Oceana, and Manistee counties and the majority of the coaches are math teachers from those middle schools. About 172 students have registered, along with 10 coaches from area schools in the four-county area.
“The competition begins with individual rounds consisting of a ‘sprint round’ and ‘target round,’” Dotson said. “Following that, is a ‘team round,’ where students compete in teams of four. Then the last round is another individual round that takes the top 10 individual scorers to the ‘countdown round.’
“Students not competing in the countdown round have access to the gym, pool, and ice arena. The day ends with an awards presentation to top individual and team scorers. The action starts around noon with registration and ends around 5 p.m.”
Typically, students attend the Muskegon regional MathCounts event after the local competition, but Dotson stated that due to timing issues, the teams planning to attend the regional competition will do so before the local competition this year.
“It is up to the coaches to determine who they take to the Muskegon regional. Not every district attends the Muskegon MathCounts regional,” he said.
This will be Dotson’s first year organizing the MathCounts event and he stated that he has a wonderful group of people assisting him who have worked at several competitions in the past.
“It has taken quite a bit to inform me enough to be able to organize everything,” Dotson said. “I have wonderful sponsors that help in many ways; Nordlund & Associates help write the assessments and questions, then score the day of the competition. Harsco Rail, specifically, Carey Duran, helps with registration, scoring, and data collection. Kim Rinehart from the Manistee Intermediate School District helps with recruitment of Manistee Schools and event set up. West Shore Community College helps with the event space and swag for the students and coaches. Kathy Surd has been a tremendous help as she has hosted MathCounts in the past and has helped me piece together the organizational timeline. MiSTEM Network West Central Region provides funds to host the event and purchase the awards for the winners.”