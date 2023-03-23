Mason County Central Upper Elementary School teacher Sarah Mathews knew since the time she was in high school that she needed to become a teacher.
“In high school, I was able to help in Kathleen Radtke’s room as a class,” she said. “While there, I remember helping one student with reading comprehension. When that student understood, I saw the huge smile on their face and saw the ‘light bulb’ go off. I knew then that I belonged in the education field.”
Mathews graduated in 1999 from Ludington High School and she stated that there were many teachers who inspired her during her time as a student.
“Many people also inspired me to go into education because I saw the positivity, kindness, and fun they brought to their students and/or athletes,” she said. “Thanks to Deanne Nordine, Kathy Radtke, Michelle Albaitis, Christa Millspaugh and Sue White. They all taught me some important lessons in one way or another.”
Treating her students with respect and kindness, Mathews stated she can remember how the teachers she had growing up made her feel special and she wants to make sure she does the same for her students.
“My favorite memories in school all come from my third grade year,” Mathews said. “I remember walking into Deanne Nordine’s classroom at Pere Marquette Elementary everyday feeling like I was important, loved and safe with her. My absolute favorite part of the day was read aloud. We would all gather on the carpet in front of her rocking chair and listen to books written by Robert Newton Peck, Carol Farley, Chris VanAllsburg and the list goes on. She mainly read books that she had a personal connection with, which made it even more special for me. She instilled a love of reading in me that I still have today.”
Working with students has taught Mathews a lot about herself, she said. She also said that she loves seeing them build relationships with each other.
“My favorite thing about working with students is the community we build within our classroom,” Mathews said. “My students learn from the first day that we are in this together. While some years take longer than others, they eventually start working together seamlessly. They practice kindness, helpfulness and safety towards each other. The amount of growth I get witness every year is amazing.
“Working with my many students over the years has taught me a lot about myself. The biggest things are how strong I can be in tough times, how much room is in my heart for each of my students and athletes and that patience takes practice.”
Mathews stated that from the time she entered the educational field until now, the profession has changed a lot, but she encourages those looking to help others to still consider a job as a teacher.
“I remember applying for jobs and there would be over 200 applicants for one opening,” she said. “Now, we are lucky if we get two applicants. Whenever a student tells me that they want to pursue a career in education, I let them know that it’s a hard job, but the connections you make with your students and the community you build together are worth it. I also let them know that they can be a positive influence for generations to come.”
There are many different things that every teacher would like to see changed in their field and Mathews is no different. She said that she wishes that with all the responsibilities teachers have, she would like to see more support.
“I think the biggest hardship that we face in education today is how many responsibilities we are expected to take on,” she said. “They seem to increase with each year, yet schools are receiving less and less support from the state and federal governments. If I could change anything about education, it would be that those who create laws and mandates for educators and the school systems be immersed and present in our day to day. Or ask teachers for their input. It would solve a lot of problems and ease some tension.”
Every job comes with its own challenges and Mathews stated that the pros definitely outweigh the cons thanks a lot to the families, students and staff she gets to work with. She stated that she can’t see herself doing anything else.
“As a teacher, one of my favorite things about working with my students ́ parents and families is the opportunity for collaboration,” Mathews said. “This benefits the student by creating a supportive team between home and school. Effective communication is necessary for student success, and I appreciate parents who are willing to have conversations about their child’s academics.
“The staff at MCCUE are some of the funniest, kindest and hardworking people I have ever met. I know I can go to any of them on those tough days. They will make me laugh, encourage me, and share all their tricks of the trade. They have become my friends, rather than just co-workers.”