Unemployment ticked up in area counties in May, mostly due to increases in the labor force.
Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each saw jobless rates increase over the month, and three of the four counties exhibited increases compared to May 2022, according to non-seasonally adjusted data recently released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Jobless rates are not determined by the number of people who receive unemployment benefits; they are based on the number of people actively seeking work in the state. To be counted as jobless, individuals must have sought employment, been able to accept a job, and reported no earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Individuals who meet those criteria are included in DTMB unemployment figures regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
In a press release from DTMB, Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, stated that the increases in unemployment — were seen throughout the state, in addition to the local area — are due primarily to seasonal workforce influxes, “as residents began entering the summer job market.”
Mason County’s had the lowest May jobless in the four-county area, at 4.8%, up from 4.3% in April and from 4.7% in May 2022.
There were 97 more unemployed people in the county in April than there were in May, and 25 more than at the same time last year.
Mason County’s workforce gained 612 people over the month, rising from 13,183 people in April to 13,795 in May, and also increasing from 13,481 one year prior.
In Manistee County, the month’s unemployment rate was 5.4%, an increase from 5.2% in April and from 5.3% in May 2022.
There were 48 more unemployed people in Manistee County in May than there were in April, and 21 more than in May 2022. The county’s workforce grew from 9,742 people in April to 10,318 in May. The labor force also increased by 240 people compared to the same time last year.
Oceana County’s May unemployment rate went up from 5.4% in April to 5.6% in May, but unlike the other counties in the region, Oceana saw joblessness decrease compared to 6.1% in May 2022.
The number of jobless people in Oceana County increased by 70 people over the month, but decreased by 38 people compared to last May.
The county’s labor force grew from 11,299 people in April to 12,037 in May, which also reflected an advance compared to 11,718 people in May 2022.
Lake County had the highest unemployment rate among the four counties, with joblessness inching up from 6.9% in April to 7% in May. The county also saw an increase compared to 6.5% at the same time last year.
There were 25 more jobless people in the county over the month, and 35 more over the year.
The labor force in Lake County increased from 4,019 people in April to 4,151 in May. There were also gains in comparison to 3,935 people in May 2022.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s May unemployment rate of 4.8% ranked 41st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,795 people in the labor force with 13,136 working and 659 jobless.
Manistee County’s May unemployment rate of 5.4% ranked 58th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,318 people in the labor force with 9,761 working and 557 jobless.
Oceana County’s May unemployment rate of 5.6% ranked 63rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,037 people in the workforce with 11,362 working and 675 jobless.
Lake County’s May unemployment rate of 7% ranked 76th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,151 people in the workforce with 3,862 working and 289 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest May unemployment rate at 2.4%.
Ontonagon County had the highest May unemployment with 8.7%.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.8% in May, rising in comparison to 2.9% in April but decreasing from 4.1% in May 2022.
The number of jobless people increased from about 140,000 in April to 187,000 in May, but decreased from 200,000 at the same time last year.
The labor force increased from around 4.88 million people in April to 4.97 million in May, and also increased compared to 4.85 million in May 2022.