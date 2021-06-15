When the James Street Plaza was being overhauled in 1991, donors paid to have their names etched into bricks laid in the ground, memorializing their part in funding the project.
Each brick’s “guaranteed lifetime” would be “much longer than any of us will be concerned about,” Bonnie Vaught, who led the fundraising effort, told the Daily News at the time.
But Vaught was talking about how the bricks could stand up to forces of nature. As it turned out, the bricks could not survive the plaza’s latest transformation into Legacy Park.
When the project began last year, the plan was to move the bricks between the clock tower and pavilion, said Heather Tykoski, community development director. But some didn’t survive the removal intact and their overall condition was too poor.
“We realized half of them were unreadable and some were broken,” she said.
Since then, Mayor Steve Miller has been attempting to reunite the bricks with the people or families who donated them. He said he’s relocated about 245 bricks, with about 350 remaining.
Miller alphabetized the bricks and catalogued the names as a “one-man project.” He put the word out across various media that the bricks can be claimed, and reached out to several donors he knew personally.
“The return of the bricks I think is the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s not the monetary value. It’s the sentimental value.”
Some people plan to use their bricks in gardens or even as the cornerstone of a new house, Miller said.
In reuniting the past with the present, Miller said he’s often told about memories of people who donated the bricks in “days gone by.”
“It kind of came out of nowhere for some people,” he said. “Everybody’s got a story, and to me they’re all great.”
If you think you donated a brick, or are related to someone who did, you can set up an appointment to meet Miller at city hall. He also has delivered bricks within the Ludington area.
Miller can be reached by phone at (734) 846-7677.
In lieu of displaying the bricks, the names Miller transcribed in his catalogue will be inscribed on a plaque somewhere in the new Legacy Park. He was able to recover names from every brick, he said.
“People were concerned that these bricks were gone and therefore all these memories are gone,” Miller said. “These remembrances are going to look a little bit different, but they’re still going to be honored.”
The Legacy Park project is set to be completed June 28, said City Manager Mitch Foster.