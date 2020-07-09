The Mason County College Access Network has received a $9,300 grant to help college-bound students with internet connectivity for the 2020-21 school year.
The funding was awarded by the Michigan College Access Network, and will support an area initiative called Connecting to College through Mason County Family Link, launched by United Way of Mason County, the Mason County College Access Network and Mason County Family Link.
The purpose of the initiative is to help students whose ability to connect to the internet has been affected by COVID-19. The money will be used to help students and their families pay for hotspots, assist households with internet provider bills and help some students cover the costs of taking or re-taking the SAT in the fall.
“Basically, the grant is used for students in Mason County who will be in the 11th grade, 12th grade or first-year students going to West Shore Community College… if they’re having issues with access to the internet for college reasons,” Lynne Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County, told the Daily News.
Jody Maloney, Mason County College Access Network coordinator, wrote the grant proposal.
“Lynne organized weekly nonprofit conference calls, so we can all get on the same page about how we’re working through the COVID crisis… and one of the things I heard was that connectivity was an issue,” Maloney said. “Families are having a hard time paying for access.”
She said connectivity has “always been an issue,” especially in the rural parts of the county, but the shuttering of public buildings in the spring made the need even more crucial, as individuals who lacked reliable home access could no longer meet their needs at school or at the library. Exiting seniors and other high-school students have been particularly impacted, as internet is essential for so many college readiness tasks like college and scholarship applications.
“The goal is for students and their families … to have access to college applications online; to have access to college orientations, which are now online; and to have access to the SATs,” Maloney said.
The organizations worked together to pursue some funding to help. On June 5, the news arrived that Mason County’s network was one of five organizations in the state to receive funding as part of the COVID-19 Response Grants Initiative.
According to Maloney, about $8,000 of the $9,300 is being reserved for connectivity assistance, while the remaining $1,300 is for help with costs associated with the SATs.
She said many students rely on a free spring SAT session — which was canceled this year due to the pandemic — to complete their test. As a result, some institutions have decided not to require SAT scores, but many still do. There will be a make-up test in the fall, and Maloney said the portion of the funding reserved for SATs is meant for those who are either taking the test early or taking it for a second time.
Maloney said the grant is geared toward families that are struggling economically, but she noted that income is not the only indicator being used.
“The grant itself is really designed to help mitigate economic factors that happened to families during the COVID-19 closure,” Maloney said. “Some families may on paper look like they’re strong economically, but maybe there was a job loss, a loss of hours at work or a sickness… In order to demonstrate need for connectivity, families would have to essentially verify that they were in some way affected by the COVID-19 closures.”
Funds are expected to last until May 2021, or until they run out — whichever comes first — and families can apply for multiple months.
While funds from this particular grant might be gone by next spring, Maloney, who is also a coordinator for the Mason County Promise, said she would be open to pursuing other avenues if the need remains pressing.
“If I see that the need is there, and that we really need to continue to supply funds in some way, I’m definitely open to looking for more funds for this. Especially when it comes to college access,” she said.
Russell said the purpose of the initiative is to make sure that, even in trying times, Mason County’s students have what they need.
“Our goal is to make sure that they have access to the needed resources so they can continue to excel academically,” Russell said.
Students and families can apply for funds now through their school district’s Family Link community schools coordinator. At Ludington High School, the contact is Becky Erickson; for Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern, the contact is JoEllen Healy; for first-year students at WSCC, the contact is Angie Hendricks; and home-schooled students — or anyone with general questions — can contact Russell at (231) 843-5393.
Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and most recipients will receive about $50 a month.
Maloney noted that students who are interested in applying for funds for SAT purposes should first reach out to their school district to see if they qualify for a waiver based on their family’s income.
For more information, visit www.masoncountycan.org or find the Mason County College Access Network on Facebook or Instagram.