The Mason County Central Board of Education will consider approving the course offerings for adult education as well as to the high school course catalog for the 2023-24 school year as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the high school library.
Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that the course listings to be considered by the board do not reflect any changes from last year.
In a written report to the board, principal Jeff Tuka wrote that freshman orientation at MCC is 1-3 p.m. on Monday with the freshman parent meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. — the same time as the board meeting. The Back to School Night for MCC Middle School is scheduled for 6 p.m., Aug. 31, wrote principal Rob Dennis.
According to the board packet, Mount has three informational reports for the board. One is the continuation of the district’s Return to Learn Plan, another is an update on the ARP/ESSER III funding, a third on the district’s strategic plan for school and district culture and the fourth is an informational flyer and FAQ related to the district’s pursuit of a bond in November.
The informational flyer is two pages with a breakdown of each of the two proposals.
The first proposal seeks to raise $17.93 million to update the safety and security of the buildings, make improvements to electrical, mechanical and plumbing and update and improve classrooms and technology among other things.
The second proposal is for $16.13 million and is for the construction of a new auditorium.
The flyer emphasizes that those within the district are paying the lowest debt tax rate “in recent history” because a previous debt was paid off.
A website was set up for more information on the bond at www.mccbond.com, and a forum was scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the high school.