Stephanie Nielsen believes there’s more to teaching than what transpires in a classroom, and her recent selection as West Michigan Teacher of the Year means she has a chance to spread that message throughout the region.
Nielsen is a 2005 graduate of Mason County Central High School who teaches kindergarten at Shawmut Hills School in the Grand Rapids Public School system.
She learned she’d won the award on Easter Sunday, and she said she was thrilled.
“I felt excited and grateful. Not just for myself, but for Shawmut Hills, and GRPS, and all of our hardworking teachers and staff throughout our district,” Nielsen told the Daily News.
The fact that she was with her daughter, Matilda, when she heard the news, made the moment all the more poignant.
“Throughout most of my journey as a teacher with GRPS, I have also navigated single parenthood, so sharing this excitement with her, after so many years of dedication and hard work, was very special,” Nielsen said. “I want her to see the value in pursuing your passions and what’s important to you.”
Nielsen was initially nominated for the award in fall 2022, based on efforts “above, beyond and outside” in-class teaching. She credits a handful of extracurricular activities she’s spearheaded for making her stand out.
“I helped our school revitalize an outdoor garden space that is now used for an outdoor classroom and community garden,” Nielsen said, adding that she also served on leadership committees, helped with projects to bolster trauma-informed practices and led initiatives to improve place-based learning — a model that connects students with their greater communities — at Shawmut Hills.
As one of 10 teachers to receive regional awards, Nielsen will serve as a member of the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council in the 2023-24 school year. She said she’s looking forward to the experience, as it will help her achieve one of her biggest education-related goals: amplifying the voices of teachers in decision-making.
“I believe it’s so important for educators to have a place at the table where decisions are being made for our scholars and schools,” Nielsen stated. “I hope to project how important it is to celebrate and lift up teachers and all school staff.”
She plans to advocate for causes dear to her heart with her elevated platform. Those causes include early childhood education and funding, and increasing programming access and availability for younger kids.
Nielsen and her partner, Michael, reside with Matilda and the two family dogs, Jellybean and Jackson, in northwest Grand Rapids.
She got her start in Scottville, however, where her roots run deep.
Her mother, Mary Ann Nielsen, was the food service director at MCC for 30 years, while Stephanie attended the school.
Nielsen said her time in Scottville and at MCC played a pivotal role in shaping her passion for education.
“MCC definitely gave me a lot of opportunity to pursue community-based projects and events. I played an active role in student council all through middle and high school, and though at that time I wasn’t thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher specifically, it certainly sparked joy and interest in making a positive impact on those around me, and is likely where it all started,” Nielsen said.
She said she had the “best role models” growing up, and she counts her mother among them.
“My mom has always modeled, ‘leave a place better than you found it,’ and so I guess that’s what I’m trying to do in my career every day — just create a more positive, supportive environment for my students than it was when I got there.”
Mary Ann Nielsen is elated that her daughter took those lessons to heart, and is using them to make a positive impact in the classroom.
“I’m absolutely prideful,” she said. “Stephanie’s a hard worker. We’re just very proud of her.”
Nielsen’s early college experience at West Shore Community College also inspired her to pursue education as a career, specifically the early childhood courses she took at WSCC.
“Those classes were very engaging and informative and where I found my desire to not just work with children, but to be an advocate for them as well,” she said.
After earning her associate degree from WSCC, she went on to Grand Rapids Community College where she took transferable courses before earning her bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University in 2010. She then earned a master’s in education from Grand Valley State University in 2018.
Nielsen has been teaching for a total of 15 years, seven of which she’s spent at Shawmut Hills.
Now, with the West Michigan Teacher of the Year award under her belt, she’s a contender for Michigan Teacher of the Year.
In late April, she was interviewed for that honor by stakeholders with the Michigan Department of Education.
“I was given 15 minutes to present on a professional development topic of importance to me. I chose place-based education,” she said.
Ahead of the interview she was nervous, but once it got underway, she relaxed a bit. After all, she knows the topic inside and out.
Nielsen’s not sure when she’ll learn how she fared.
Whether she earns the statewide award or not, she’s honored to have received recognition at the regional level.
“I’m humbled and grateful to be a voice for our community,” she said.