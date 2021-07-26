SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School’s cross-country team might be making history when it crosses Lake Michigan on the SS Badger to compete in an invitational in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on Aug. 26.
The MCC school board approved the trip proposal presented by cross-country coach Ed Sanders during its regular meeting on Monday. Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that, as far as he knows, the trip will be a first.
The team will take the SS Badger across the lake to Manitowoc, then head to Two Rivers for the competition before staying in a hotel and returning the following day. Ludington High School will not be far behind, as its boys soccer team is making the same trip across the lake one day later on Aug. 27.
The trip is expected to cost between $3,700 and $3,900 with the cost of a hotel room, passage on the Badger and other expenses.
“That sounds kind of expensive for a 28- to 30-hour trip, but I don’t think you can put a price on a lifetime experience for these kids,” Sanders said.
Sanders is seeking help from various sources, including one of MCC’s most famous alums, Maynard James Keenan of rock band Tool. Keenan contributed $2,000 to the cost of the trip, according to Sanders.
The cross-country team itself will be raising funds for the trip as well, and Sanders said anyone who’s interested in sponsoring a runner can contact him.
Sanders said the number of participating students is still unknown, since sometimes cross-country athletes will back out of the sport prior to the start of the year, opting for football or volleyball instead. However, he has an initial roster of 30 runners, and he hopes to retain that many when the time comes to depart.
Sanders said the idea take the team out-of-state came to him a couple of years ago when he was looking to “change it up a bit” for cross-country athletes. He searched for open invitationals within a 75-mile radius and the Two Rivers event came up. It made sense with the SS Badger nearby, and he started forming the initial plans.
“I’ve been putting a lot of things together, and it’s gotten to the point where we’re either going to do it, or we’re not going to do it,” Sanders said.
He said he sees it as a chance to expose the students to some unique experiences that could broaden their horizons and perhaps inspire some pride.
“When I walk the hallways here at Mason County Central … a majority of our kids, I think, don’t leave Mason County unless they’re on a bus for a sporting event. A lot of kids join sporting teams to … do something new,” he said. “It would be … something they can cherish and share with their kids when they’re older, something the kids would have a good time with and remember.”
The cross-country team will be doing some fundraising for the event at the Western Michigan Fair, and Sanders said he’s received a discount from the Badger, with the option to alter the cost of passage if kids do opt out.
Funds could also be used from athletic boosters.
The coach of the Two Rivers team “would be happy to help” with busing and transportation, according to Sanders.
He estimates that 10-12 teams will be participating in the invitational, but he’s considering having commemorative T-shirts made as keepsakes — not just for MCC athletes, but for those in Two Rivers as well.
He also noted that, since learning about the trip, he’s received word from several parents who are interested in attending as well.
The board approved the proposal unanimously.
Trustee Barry Pleiness asked if the trip is something Sanders is interested in continuing annually.
“I’d love to make it a tradition,” Sanders replied. “Maybe it’s just something for the cross-country kids to walk the halls a little taller and say, ‘I did that.’”
Trustee Gena Nelson said there’s an added benefit in introducing kids to potential employment opportunities with the Badger.
Jeff Tuka, high school principal, said it’s “a wonderful opportunity,” and he couldn’t imagine any downsides — except, perhaps, for a bit of nausea during the voyage.
To inquire about sponsoring an athlete, or assisting in another capacity, contact Sanders at (231) 233-3373, or email esanders@mccschools.org.