SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools is moving forward with roof repairs at the Victory Early Childhood Center.
The school board on Monday approved a bid totaling $88,800 from G. Freeland Roofing at the request of Kris Courtland-Willick, MCC’s business manager.
G. Freeland’s was the lowest of three proposals, with a base bid of $86,930 and an alternate bid of $1,870 for additional insulation. It was selected over a proposal from Great Lakes Systems for a total of $90,030, and one from Certified for $104,675.
There are other buildings in the school district that are in need of roof work, specifically Scottville Elementary, the middle school and portions of the high school, but that work is being postponed for now.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that the district opted to wait on the other buildings, moving forward only with Victory, because of issues with the bid process and a need to clarify some points with bidders.
The repairs will total more than $1 million for all the buildings that need them, according to Mount, but each bid has its each component and will be evaluated separately.
Mount said the roof work at the other buildings would likely not be get underway until sometime in 2022. The repairs at the Victory center could be completed as soon as this fall, he said.
NEW TEACHER
The school board approved the hiring of a new teacher, Vickie Trombley, at the Upper Elementary.
Principal Kevin Kimes said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to recommend Trombley to the board.
“She has 12 years of teaching experience at Crossroads Academy in Big Rapids,” Kimes said. “I recommend her without any reservations from my committee or myself.”
Trombley will fill the fourth-grade teaching position left vacant when Jess Danielsen accepted a job as principal of Shelby Middle School.
Trombley was approved by the board unanimously. She said she’s “very excited” to be starting the school year at MCC.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved a request from Willick to authorize her to seek additional operating funds in the form of a State Aid Operating Loan to cover expenses until school aid funds kick in.
It’s something public schools have to do each year as they await aid dollars, according to Monday’s meeting packet.
Willick presented the resolution.
“I’m asking for authorization to request $700,000 in state aid anticipation notes,” she said, adding that the amount is down from previous years.
“Last year, and the year before, we had $1.5 million,” she said. “The reason why this is so much lower has to do with the … big increase in the state aid membership amount. There will be more cash coming into the district, so in doing a cash flow that’s where our need came out — $700,000.”
The resolution was unanimously approved.
The school board also approved a resolution to adopt a tax levy of 18 mills on the district’s $119,954,908 taxable value for operations, and 2.52 mills on the $356,838,357 state valuation for debt retirement purposes.
“That would be a reduction of 0.81 mills on our debt millage,” Willick said.