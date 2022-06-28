Jeff Mount will remain superintendent of Mason County Central schools for at least another three years, school board trustees decided Monday.
The board went into closed session to discuss the superintendent evaluation process that has been ongoing since January, with Monday’s meeting capping off the six-session assessment and reconvening in open session with a recommendation for a contract renewal.
“They did renew my contract, a three-year contract through 2025,” Mount told the Daily News Tuesday, adding that the board assigned him a rating of “highly effective” in his role leading the district.
Board President Jim Schulte said the decision to extend Mount’s contract was unanimous and expected.
“We’re very fortunate to have Jeff in charge, and that in itself makes it pretty easy, because he’s done a great job and he continues to do a great job,” Schulte told the Daily News. “It was well-deserved.”
Schulte said MCC is lucky to have Mount in a leadership position, adding that he’s “the first to pass credit on.”
Mount did just that, saying he’s grateful for the board’s appreciation, “but as I remind them, you’re only as good as the team around you and I’m blessed with a truly great team here.”
“I’m surrounded by great people and they do great work,” he said.
Shculte added that, while Mount is eager to share credit, “every good team needs a leader, and he’s a great one.”
Schulte also said the six-segment evaluation rubric, which is recommended by the Michigan Association of School Boards, lends itself to a good and thorough discourse by covering so many topics over several sessions.
“It’s really a great process that we have. It’s not just a one-time evaluation,” Schulte said. “We put the process in place, and it’s ongoing, basically starting in January. We hit different topics … which is good, because it keeps the dialogue between (Mount) and the board going.”
With the contract extension, Mount will stay at the helm of the school district through June 30, 2025.
Mount said he won’t receive a pay bump until after the teachers and administrative staff receive theirs. He noted that he will receive the same percentage as the rest of the employees.
“My (salary) is directly related to theirs,” he said. “If they get 2%, I get 2%. It makes it simple.”
MCCEA AGREEMENT
The school district’s teachers are indeed primed to receive a 2% pay bump, along with a few additional perks.
Trustees went into closed session to discuss a tentative agreement with the Mason County Central Education Association teachers’ union, after which they ratified the agreement in open session.
“It’s a two-year contract which is a little different for us,” Mount said. “We usually do one-year. So for 2022-23, this coming year, it’s a 2% (pay) increase plus a $1,250 off-schedule payment to be paid in the first pay period in January, and in 2023-34 it’s the same percent with a $1,000 off-schedule payment in January.”
Mount said there is also an added incentive for teachers who don’t use their sick leave. Teachers who use zero to two days will receive a $500 payment at the end of the calendar year, while those who use three to four will receive $250.
Added incentive to help other teachers out amid a substitute teacher shortage is also baked into the agreement. The extra payment for teachers who cover for absent colleagues during their planning time was increased from $20 to $30 per hour.
BUDGET
The school board held a budget hearing with amendments to the 2021-22 school year and adopted the budget for the 2022-23 school year.
Mount said the budgets are currently balanced for both years, with $2.34 million in the general fund for 2021-22 and $2.68 million projected for 2022-23.
The 2022-23 numbers are “pending,” Mount said, as the district does not know exactly how much it will receive in per-pupil funding from the state.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board also approved continuing its Michigan High School Athletic Association membership; approved continuing to have Stephanie Stakenas serve as its Special Education Parent Advisory Committee for the West Shore Educational Service District; and set its organizational meeting for July 18.