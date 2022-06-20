Mason County Central hired several new teachers and extended contracts for school district administrators on June 13.
Superintendent Jeff Mount confirmed to the Daily News that the school board approved hiring Kendel Trim and Heather Vernier for English teaching positions, and David Smith to fill a physical education teaching position. All three slots are at the middle school.
The board also approved hiring Caleb Shultz to serve as the high school and middle school band director. Schultz fills the position previously held by Tom Thomas, who passed away on May 1.
During a memorial concert in Thomas’ honor on Friday at the Scottville Clown Band Shell, there was a “passing of the baton,” according to master of ceremonies Rick Plummer, as Schultz led the high school concert jazz band in its rendition of “Oh Danny Boy.”
Administrators from each of the school district’s buildings also had their contracts renewed during the June 13 meeting.
Mount confirmed that the contracts for High School Principal Jeff Tuka, Middle School Principal Rob Dennis, Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes and Scottville Elementary Principal Chris Etchison were each extended for an additional two years, based on positive performance reviews.
The principals’ contract extensions are good through June 30, 2024.
Kris Courtland-Willick, MCC’s business manager and transportation director, also had her contract renewed after a good performance evaluation.
The board also convened in closed session to conduct the final portion of Mount’s evaluation.
On June 27, the board will issue a recommendation about extending Mount’s contract for another three years.
The school board scheduled its budget hearing, which will be held at 6:45 p.m., also on June 27.