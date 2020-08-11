SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools on Monday approved its plan for resuming instruction in the fall as students, parents and teachers prepare to return to school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan was approved unanimously by the school district’s board of education following some discussion from parents, teachers and board trustees.
The plan must be sent to the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) by Aug. 15. From there, the ESD will submit the plan to the state for final approval.
MCC’s plan is still much like it was when Superintendent Jeff Mount first announced it to the community. It consists of options for in-person and learning-from-home instruction models, and families can choose between the two based on what suits the needs of their household.
Since the plan was first revealed, it has been updated following meetings between MCC officials and District Health Department No. 10, which is advising on COVID-19 preparedness, action and response.
Mount presented the updated version of the plan during Monday’s meeting, the public portion of which was held via Google video-conferencing software to adhere to restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people. He outlined the changes that had been made to reflect updates based on the guidance of the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Since last time, we have tweaked some things. They were not major things, they were minor things,” Mount said. “Last Thursday we had the first of four meetings with the health department… and they added some language.”
One of those added pieces concerned whether or not face shields could be used as a substitute for masks for students who have asthma.
Mount said the health department has confirmed that face shields are a viable option for students who cannot wear face masks for medical reasons.
Regarding those exemptions to rules regarding face masks — which will be required at all times for students in grades six through 12, and will be required in common areas such as hallways for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade — there have also been some developments.
Mount said there is now an official form for requesting face-mask exemptions for students.
“The health department provided a face-covering exemption form that is to be filled out by a medical professional,” Mount said.
Guidelines for regular health screenings for students and staff members have also been integrated into the plan.
Parents will be asked to commit to having their children submit to regular screenings.
Staff members and all visitors will also be screened prior to entering any of the district’s school buildings.
Mount also stated that there is a health screening QR code now built into MCC mobile app that staff members will use daily before entering school buildings. The screening asks if they have experienced a fever, dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell in the last week, as well as questions about exposure and travel.
“There’s also a page in here that talks about guidelines and protocol for if a staff member or student becomes sick…,” Mount said, noting that the health department will guide the district through any potential cases.
Mount said the district will continue to meet with the health department every Thursday until school starts.
“We’re a month away, and a lot can change in a month,” he said.
There are some recommendations that MCC will not be including in its back-to-school plan, such as having elementary and pre-kindergarten students wear face coverings while in classrooms. Another recommendation MCC will not be including is individual storage space for students, mostly for logistical reasons, according to Mount.
“There will be some sharing of lockers (and cubbies), but there will be cleaning as well,” Mount said, noting that there simply aren’t enough lockers for every student to have their own.
Mount noted that these are recommendations — not requirements — that are not being implemented.
Mount also outlined the process for any students who are attending school in-person, but test positive for COVID-19. He said any student who does test positive will not be automatically switched over to the district’s remote learning model, which is being dubbed Spartan Connected.
Rather, they will be sent schoolwork until they recover and are cleared by the health department.
Mount also talked about the responses the district has received in its survey, which was recently made available to parents to help them choose between in-person and learning-from-home models.
The survey, which is available thought the MCC mobile app and on the district’s website, has been filled out by about 50 percent of parents, Mount said.
Of those, most are planning to send their kids back to school in person.
“About 75 percent are choosing to come to school in-person, 25 percent are choosing the Spartan Connected option,” Mount said, adding that some are waiting to see what the Spartan Connected plan will look like in its final form.
The Spartan Connected plan should be completed sometime this week, according to Mount.
Mount said additional precautions are being taken to make sure there is as much space as possible to allow for social distancing. He noted that social distancing would be observed as much as possible in the school’s hallways, and reiterated that cohort systems would be used to keep groups of students together to minimize potential exposure.
Also on Monday, the school board unanimously approved an agreement with its support staff for a three-year contract, starting with this academic year and continuing through 2022-23. The agreement will allow for a slight raise in hourly rates and will retain the same benefits package as the previous agreement.