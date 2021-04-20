SCOTTVILLE — Seventeen teacher contracts were approved by the Mason County Central Board of Education Monday, including four tenure contracts.
High-school science teachers Cynthia Dugger and Matt Millspaugh, fifth-grade teacher Amy Cronk and second-grade teacher Tawnya Miller were each approved for tenure.
The board also reviewed second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-year probationary contracts for teachers from throughout the district.
The board approved every contract unanimously, Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday, and marveled at the quality of teachers the district has seen in recent years.
“We were bragging about the 17 teachers we had up for contracts… We’ve hired really well this last five years. This group of teachers is just outstanding,” Mount said.
COVID-19 UPDATES
The board approved its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for the month, and Mount talked to trustees about the recent upsurge in cases in Michigan, which has taken its toll on the school district as well.
MCC has been hit with new school-associated cases on an almost daily basis since students returned from spring break.
Mount said there has been no transmission of the virus from student-to-student. He noted that quarantine protocols are working, though the number of recent positive cases has been taxing on the district.
“After today, since we returned from spring break, we’ve had 18 (school-associated positive cases),” Mount said.
Eight of those positive cases have been discovered since the end of last week, bringing the district’s total up to 49 cases for the year.
Mount said students have been most affected by the recent spike.
“It wasn’t the kids during the November and December (COVID-19 increase), but now, whether it’s the new (B117) variant, or something, it’s definitely impacting the students,” he said. “It’s really kind of changed and reared its ugly head on our kids.”
Mount said about 87 percent of MCC’s teachers have been fully vaccinated, which has helped the district avoid a temporary shutdown. However, staffing continues to be a concern, as the pool of substitute teachers in the area is shallow.
“We have to take it day-by-day, and hopefully, as we get trending in the right direction, we’ll be able to avoid (shutting down a building),” he said.
Mount said county data is showing that local rates might be stabilizing, but he’s “crossing his fingers, legs and toes” about the issue, because that’s been the case before.
“We’re seeing maybe a little light at the end of the tunnel, but in February we really thought we saw a light at the end of the tunnel, and it turned out to be a locomotive coming at us,” he said.
Parents in the district have been “very understanding” about picking up their kids when notified of a positive case and monitoring their children for symptoms, according to Mount.
“I’ll applaud our parents,” he said. “They’ve asked us to stay open as much as possible, but it means for a lot of quarantines. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’re on the downhill slide of this.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The board reviewed a presentation regarding the West Shore Educational Service District’s proposed millage renewal, which will be on the ballot in May.
The renewal is expected to generate $3.4 million to support programs and services for more than 1,400 students with disabilities in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. It would be 1 mill — or $1 per $1,000 of taxable value — for eight years.
For MCC, Mount said the millage would mean about $250,000 per year for special education and other services provided by the ESD. He said it’s important to approve the millage, and he expressed gratitude to the ESD for the work it does.
“There’s a lot that sometimes people take for granted. It’s under the radar, but critical to everyday work,” he said. “It’s working with our most vulnerable children. It’s a millage that is very much needed by our local districts.”
The board also approved the West Shore ESD’s budget.
The board also entered closed session to conduct one of six segments of its ongoing superintendent review process, and to discuss the district calendar for the 2021-22 academic year with the teachers’ union.