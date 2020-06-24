SCOTTVILLE — A tentative budget for the 2020-21 academic year was approved by the Mason County Central Schools' Board of Education Monday, but it’s expected to be amended as school officials learn more about the economic ramifications of COVID-19 and how school aid will be affected.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount updated board trustees about the current status of funds at the state level during a budget hearing Monday in the high school cafeteria. It was the school board’s first in-person session since the pandemic struck in March.
Mount said much is not known about the budget at the state level, however it’s expected that there will be significant shortages in funding for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, totaling billions of dollars.
“It will costs schools $1 billion to open with the mitigation measures. We’re talking about just an absurd number that we’ve never seen before,” Mount said. “The numbers are pretty bleak. It’s a $1.2 billion hole for 2019-20 and a $1.1 billion hole for 2020-21. Those are huge numbers to even get a handle on.”
The impact on MCC specifically could be significant, with a total of about $1.6 million in funding gaps from 2019-20 and 2020-21 combined.
For the moment, the school district is planning to abstain from replacing four recently retired teachers: high-school Spanish teacher Maria Urka, fifth-grade teachers Pete Lundberg and Linn Urka and elementary reading specialist Lori Kratz.
MCC’s business manager Kris Courtland-Willick told the Daily News that building the budget without the funds for those teaching positions was a necessity.
“The state says that we cannot adopt a deficit budget, so in order to make any kind of balance at all, we temporarily — until we know more — (had to build) that budget without replacing the four teachers who had retired,” Willick said.
She stressed that this will not necessarily be the case in the long run, and added that if there is additional funding from the state or federal government, the school district could potentially re-evaluate the decision.
Mount made a similar point to the board trustees, stating the district does plan to fill the positions at some point, but using the information available now, it’s impossible to plan to do so.
“We want to keep everybody whole, and we want to fill those spots, but we can’t right now because we can’t afford them,” Mount said. “We just put a hold on replacing those positions because of the uncertainty of the budget…
"We’re just gong to wait and see and hopefully we’ll get some good news in the next month or so."
Mount noted that the positions would, in total, account for about $400,000 in savings.
Mount said that more is expected to be known about budget specifics sometime in July or August.
“If things aren’t balanced by July, we’ll have some even more difficult decisions to make in August,” he said.
The board unanimously approved a tentative budget for 2020-21 with expected revenues totaling $13,477,293 and expenditures totaling $13,493,819, and with a projected general fund balance of $1,119.
The school board also approved revisions to the 2019-20 school year budget, which is also subject to change if relief funds are made available. The projected general fund balance for 2019-20 is $366,293.
Mount noted that he anticipates the need for adjustments to the budget in the coming months, and Willick stated that there would be another Revenue Estimating Conference in August, after which time more information will be available.
SUPERINTENDENT EVALUATION
Also on Monday, after conducting the final session of Mount's evaluation performance evaluation in closed session, approved the renewal of his contract through June 30, 2023.
Board President Jim Schulte said the decision was unanimous, and spoke highly of Mount's leadership, professionalism and self-reflection.
“Jeff is pretty humble when it comes down to reflecting on his evaluation, and he’s more likely to pass credit onto administrative staff and teachers, but we as a board had no trouble at all,” Schulte said. “We actually unanimously voted to renew (Mount’s) contract. We did that with the highest rating that you can give, which is ‘highly effective.’”
Schulte said the board was not required to conduct its evaluation due to extenuating circumstances presented by the coronavirus, but it had already begun the process by the time the pandemic struck.
He said both Mount and the board trustees felt it was best to continue with the evaluation.
Schulte also stated that it’s beneficial to conduct the evaluation in sessions throughout the second half of the school year using the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) rubric for assessment.
“It enables us to have an ongoing evaluation and an open dialogue between the board and the superintendent,” Schulte said.
He added that the board feels “very fortunate” to work with Mount.
“I think we’re more than blessed, and very thankful as a board, that we have his experience and leadership kind of navigating us through these challenges (of COVID-19),” Schulte said.