SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central Schools Board of Education discussed its informational campaign for its upcoming bond election in November during its regular meeting Monday night in the library of the high school.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount showed a slide show of the various additional tax rates and a video that shows residents within the district many of the needs. He also emphasized many of the projects that the district funded through savings.
“In the last six years, we’ve invested a ton of money into projects,” Mount said.
The district invested in LED lighting, high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning at the middle school and high school, resurfacing the track and making repairs to high-traffic areas of asphalt.
“All of that stuff goes on a normal bond,” Mount said.
Beyond the cost savings, Mount said the district used funds from addressing challenges from COVID-19 toward the buildings of the district. In all, the district spent $6 million in seven years that he said would normally be something a district seeks in a bond.
Board Trustee John Wagner suggested that the information that Mount shared on the items the district paid for without getting a bond passed. The district, though, needs to address things to be handled through a bond.
The district created a website to direct voters to learn about the bond at www.mccbond.com. The district is also planning to have an informational meeting and a tour of the campus, particularly where the need is at the high school.
“I want them to see A hall, B hall, C hall. When people come into our building, they see D Hall. They see the gym… They need to see these hallways,” Mount said.
Enrollment
Mount gave a report on the district’s enrollment, saying that the district does a count each Wednesday. So far, the district believes it will have 20 fewer students this year from last year. He said the trend of declining enrollment is something the district should anticipate.
“The birth rate is so down in Mason County. The housing is so down in Mason County,” Mount said.
Mount said the district anticipate class sizes of being with 75-80 students.