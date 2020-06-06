SCOTTVILLE — Administrators at Mason County Central schools are expected to have their contracts renewed Monday during a virtual school board meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. via Google video-conferencing software.
Principals and administrators up for renewal are high school principal Jeff Tuka, Rob Dennis, Kevin Kimes and Chris Etchison — principals of the high school, middle school, Upper Elementary and Scottville Elementary, respectively — as well as Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager and transportation director.
Tuka is also the district’s assessment coordinator, while Kimes is the special education director and Etchison is also the technology coordinator.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting provided by Superintendent Jeff Mount, it states that all administrative faculty members are being recommended “without reservation” for a two-year contract renewal, which will extend through June 30, 2022.
Mount states that an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “waives any requirement for performance evaluations of district administrators for the 2019-2020 school year. However, it is still necessary to make contract recommendations for renewal/non-renewal of their two-year contacts.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board will discuss setting a date to adopt the district’s budget for the 2020-21 school year for 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, with a 6:45 p.m. budget hearing beforehand.
Mount will update the board about the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the MCC school district.
The board will also enter into closed session to for a superintendent evaluation, which is the final segment of the evaluation tool designed by the Michigan Association of School Boards. A final effectiveness rating will be assigned for Mount on June 22.
The board decided in April that it would continue with the evaluation process, despite the changes to the school year and requirements regarding assessments.
The meeting can be accessed at www.meet.google.com/byc-mnij-oek or via phone at (254) 313-3272. The PIN for the meeting is 487 818 416. Members of the public wishing to address the board during public comment are asked to email their name, phone number and email address to Carla Mayer, administrative assistant, at cmayer@mccschools.org no later than 4 p.m. on Monday. Individuals who need assistance can Mayer by email or by phone at (231) 757-3713, ext. 110, by 3 p.m. Monday.