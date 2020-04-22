SCOTTVILLE — Officials at Mason County Central Schools opted to grant “emergency powers” to Superintendent Jeff Mount Monday during a remote public meeting of the school board.
The meeting was held remotely — through a Google video-conferencing program — in order to adhere to the executive order barring public gatherings due to COVID-19.
During the meeting, Mount explained to trustees and some members of the public that the measure granting him “emergency powers” was a matter of efficiency designed to help expedite approving any changes in school policy that might arise as a result of in-person instruction being suspended for the remainder of the year in Michigan’s K-12 schools.
“All this does is, during this temporary period, it directs the superintendent to meet the directions of the executive order and other things that might come up during this period of time,” Mount stated. “It really just … gives the authority to me … to guide the folks here in meeting the executive order as it’s written.”
