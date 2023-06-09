The Mason County Central Board of Education will review a tentative agreement with its support staff’s union, assessments of the district’s studnets, calendars for the upcoming board meetings and look to make four hires during a regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the high school’s library, 300 W. Broadway, in Scottville.
According to an informational report as a part of the meeting packet, Superintendent Jeff Mount will give three informational reports. The first is an an end-of-year student assessment that once given at the meeting will be available online on the district’s website under the “Transparency Tab.” The second is draft of the board meeting calendar that runs from July through June 2024. The third is an end-of-year report for the Victory Early Childhood Center.
The board is also get an update on the upcoming 2023-24 budget as well as look to set a hearing time for the budget.
The hires that are before the board are for two teachers and two varsity coaches. The administration is recommending the hiring of Kara Bishop as a fourth grade teacher at the Upper Elementary. It also is recommending the hiring of Shelby Mason as a kindergarten teacher at Scottville Elementary.
The two coaches being recommended to hire are for the basketball programs. Chris VanderHaag is being recommended to take on the boys basketball program for longtime coach Tim Genson. New athletic director Brian Beebe is being recommended to take over the girls basketball program after more than decade being led by Mike Weinert.
The board will go into two closed sessions, scheduled for the end of the meeting. The first is to discuss negotiations with the support staff union. A tentative agreement was worked out between the district and the support staff’s union for a three-year collective bargaining agreement. Business Manager Kris Willick will share the provisions of the agreement, and the board — once out of closed session — will decide on approving the contract agreement.
Near the meeting’s end, the board and Mount will go into a second closed session for the fourth of five superintendent evaluations.