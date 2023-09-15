The Mason County Central Schools Board of Education will review what’s coming for the upcoming bond election and projected student enrollment counts at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the high school library.
Superintendent Jeff Mount will provide an update on the work the district is doing in preparation for the Nov. 7 bond election. No other details were provided in the board packet
According to a chart in the board’s packet, the district is anticipating a decrease in its fall count to 1,171 students, down from 1,207 last year and as much as 1,282 in 2018-19.
As a part of the district’s packet, there was an outline of the strategic plan committee work. In notes included in the packet, the district is reviewing its strategic plan for 2023-24. The plan is broken down with the district’s mission, vision, brand and district core values/beliefs. It state’s the district’s goals, actions will take to achieve the goals and how success will be measured.