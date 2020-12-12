SCOTTVILLE — Four candidates are vying for an open spot on the Mason County Central Board of Education, and a new trustee will be selected Monday.
Oscar Davila, Steven Griswold, Tom McLouth and Rebecca Frederick have each submitted letters of interest to fill the vacancy left by long-time trustee Jeff Barnett on Nov. 16.
The board will hear from each of them during an interview session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the start of the regular meeting at 7. Both the interviews and the regular meeting will be held via the Google Meet video-conferencing, due to the ongoing pandemic.
The public can access the meeting by visiting www.meet.google.com/dve-ivkc-uxa. To join by phone, call (419) 718-1353, and enter 534724436 as the PIN.
Davila is a sergeant with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, where he serves as chief deputy of the road patrol division. He’s been a member of the School Safety Team since 2013, and has coached wrestling, football and softball.
In his letter, Davila noted that he would work to continue to develop safety protocols and work for the betterment of the school, if selected.
Griswold, who works for Jacobs Engineering Group, stated that he and his wife have children who attend MCC. He earned his master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University and a doctorate in jurisprudence from Wayne State University.
He wrote that he has relevant work experience that would translate well to the school board.
Frederick owns Blue Earth Alpaca Ranch in Scottville. She has a bachelor’s degree in science from CMU, and a master’s degree in biology and science from Ferris State University. She also earned an associate degree at West Shore Community College.
She has been a teacher at Mason County Eastern, Ludington Area Schools and High Point Virtual Academy of Michigan. She said she has a passion for education, and has long wanted to serve on the school board.
McLouth wrote that he’s lived in West Michigan his whole life. He noted that he is the parent of three MCC graduates. He works with the athletic boosters and assists with the junior varsity football team.
The board will then begin its regular meeting at 7 p.m., during which a decision will be made.
New COVID-19 cases
Superintendent Jeff Mount will provide an update about recent school-associated COVID-19 cases. There were three cases on Thursday — two at Scottville Elementary and one at the middle school, and both students and staff members were listed as affected populations according on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As a result of two cases at Scottville Elementary, two classes have pivoted to remote-learning for a period of 14 days.
In a message to the Daily News, Mount emphasized that does not mean both classes are quarantined.
“It means the staff member is isolated and can deliver instruction remotely from their home to their students,” Mount stated. “Each class at our elementariness have been in a cohort from the beginning of the school year and do not intermingle with other students in the building.”
The remaining students who were not identified as close contacts will learn form home through next week. The remaining students in the classroom that are not close contacts, will learn from home tomorrow and next week with the rest of their classmates and the teacher.
For the middle school, Mount said, 28 students have been identified as close contacts for quarantine.
“These students will learn remotely while the rest of that grade level continues to come to school,” he said. “The identified close contacts will need to be quarantined for the recommended 14 days.”
Mount stated the school district is “hoping to be back to full strength” when students return from Christmas break on Jan. 4.
Other business
The board will consider a temporary telecommuting policy in order to be in compliance with MIOSHA emergency rules. NEOLA has recommended that the board accept the policy effective immediately.
In the meeting notes from Superintendent Jeff Mount, it states that “the MIOSHA rule requires that all Michigan employers create a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work can feasibly be completed remotely.”
Mount states that the school district has been compliant with the requirement since November, but notes that formal approval from the board is required.
Trustees will also reaffirm the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan, and Mount will also provide an update on lame-duck session legislation that could impact K-12 education.
People who wish to provide input or ask questions, as well as individuals with disabilities who need assistance accessing the meeting, should contact the school district at (231) 757-3713 ext. 110 or email Carla Mayer, assistant to the superintendent, at cmayer@mccschools.org.