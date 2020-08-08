The Mason County Central Board of Education will review and seek to approve the district’s Return to School Plan at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday hosted via the Google.
The district is hosting the public attendance via a virtual setting on Google. The link for participation in the meeting is meet.google.com/xda-girh-pya or the public may call (413) 346-5551 and use the PIN No. 242 992 212#.
In an informal report to the board, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount wrote that the district’s preparedness and response plan was updated, and the board will be asked to approve the changes. Mount stated that the changes were “minor” and were from guidance from the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The only thing we added was some language from the District Health Department No. 10, Dr. (Jennifer) Morse and the CDC,” Mount told the Daily News Friday afternoon. “(Thursday) was the first of our four Thursday meetings when they’re going to keep us focused on reopening schools. It was one of the best (and) informative meetings I’ve been on all summer. We’re finally getting to good information to share with our parents and share with our staff.”
Mount said a toolkit was in place to assist districts with on communicating what needs to be done by all of the shareholders. The toolkit’s language is something that keeps the message consistent across school districts or from school district to the health department.
“It’s very powerful (to be consistent). Folks get their information from a lot of sources. We’re talking to the experts on epidemiology and health care. We have to count on that information, and it’s the best information we have at the time,” Mount said.
MCC, and many districts, are working together to formalize their plans on the same night, Monday. Mount said the coordinated effort across the several districts is from the collaboration that’s been done since the pandemic struck in mid-March.
Once approved, the plan will be sent to West Shore Educational School District by the Saturday, Aug. 15 deadline.
The board will also consider an agreement with its support staff for a three-year contract starting with this academic year and running through 2022-23. Mount said the agreement keeps the benefits package the same as in the previous contract and it calls for a slight raise in the employees’ hourly rate.