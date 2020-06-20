SCOTTVILLE — Trustees on the Mason County Central school board will consider adopting a tentative budget for the 2020-21 academic year Monday during a meeting at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
It’s the first time the school board has met in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The notes for the meeting state that social distancing will be observed and that attendees are encouraged to enter through the north doors of the high school’s A-hall.
Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a budget review session at 6:45 p.m. in the board conference room, during which Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager, will present revisions for the 2019-20 school year budget, as well as the proposed budget for 2020-21.
During previous meetings of the school board, Superintendent Jeff Mount stated that the specifics of this year’s budget remain unknown, partially because of the effects of COVID-19. In Mount’s notes for Monday’s meeting, he stressed this again.
“This year, the budget projections coming from Lansing are still uncertain, so we anticipate the need for budget adjustments in the next two months as the state finalizes its own budget,” Mount stated.
The finance committee review meetings that are normally held around this time to finalize budgets have been forgone for now, and might be held once conclusions are reached regarding the state’s budget for the fiscal year.
“We will present our best guess with the best information we have at this time,” Mount stated.
During the regular meeting at 7 p.m., trustees will adopt the proposed current general fund and school services budgets for the coming year, and consider board policy updates. The board will also set its July meeting dates and enter into closed session for the purposes of conducting the final superintendent evaluation session.
A recommendation for board action will be made in open session regarding whether to renew Mount’s contract through June 30, 2023.