Mason County Central’s second attempt in a year to pass a facilities bond appears to be facing the same fate as the failed May 2022 proposal.
According to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office, voters in the county rejected the $31.5 million request, with 877 voting against it to 751 in favor of it.
Tuesday’s proposal would have covered security and infrastructure upgrades throughout the district, as well as the construction of an auditorium. The proposal followed a similar ballot request in May 2022, which voters also rejected.
Though totals for district voters in Lake and Oceana counties have yet to be released, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said the writing was on the wall Tuesday night.
"There aren’t enough total votes to swing it, so we really do know the unofficial result is a loss for us again," Mount said. "However, we did close the margin which gives us some optimism going forward."
The city of Scottville, home of MCC, supported the proposal with 145 people voting in favor of the proposal and 57 voting against it. But the request spans well beyond the city.
Mount said the result Tuesday was clearly not what the district had hoped for, but he said he's proud of the team at MCC for doing "a great job this time around," and doing so "against the odds," considering the current state of the economy and voters' willingness and ability to spend more than they already are.
He said district leaders will reconvene to assess MCC's next steps in terms of a future bond attempt.
"We’re back in seek-to-understand mode and analyzing what we’ll know from voters and our community," Mount said. "We can’t just say we give up. … We have to come back with the right package at the right time, and it’s hard to line both of those things up."
School officials are going to "take a couple deep breaths and sleep on it," Mount said, adding that he genuinely believes MCC needs to make the improvements outlined in the bond package.
"These kids deserve better," he said. "We can't be stuck in the ’50s."
The bond would have meant an increase of up to 1.6 mills for the district, or an additional $1.60 for every $1,000 of taxable value for property owners.
The district spent the year recalibrating its plan to better fit the needs and budgets of district voters.
