SCOTTVILLE — The possible relocation of the Scottville Senior Center onto the school grounds, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field and the construction of a state-of-the-art, 600-seat performing arts center were among the key issues during Wednesday's community forum to discuss Mason County Central's plans for a May 2022 bond proposal.
The performing arts center has been a mainstay of the bond discussion since the start, but the other two items were new. MCC is seeking additional public input on all of these issues in a new survey, available now through MCC’s mobile app and at the district’s website, www.mccschools.org.
The school district is nearing the final stretch in its plans for the proposal, which needs to be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury prior to the end of the year in order to appear on the May 2022 ballot.
The current plan is to ask voters to approve an additional 1.95 mills over a 30-year period to generate roughly $33.5 million for new facilities, upgrades and improvements.
The performing arts center is the "big-ticket item," Superintendent Jeff Mount told the attendees at Wednesday's forum, and the Daily News previously reported it would cost about $15 million all told.
The construction of a new 6,000-square-foot senior center on the MCC campus would cost approximately $2.2 million, while the installation of field turf would total about $1 million, according to Mount.
Scottville Area Senior Center Director Bill Kerans said he’s “very excited” about the prospect of the center moving to MCC.
While Kerans was aware that the district — which owns the senior center — was considering a possible new location, he was pleasantly surprised when he heard that the integration of a new center into MCC was officially part of the plans for the bond.
“They had a group that was looking at all the facilities that were part of the school district, and our facility is one of them. We were extremely pleased that they decided it would be a good idea to have the senior center (at the school) instead of downtown,” Kerans said.
MCC is the fiscal agent for the senior center. It owns the center’s current building on South Main Street, which would be sold if the bond were to pass.
Kerans said that while the current building does not have any major problems, it would certainly be nice to have a brand new space.
“We don’t have any critical issues that would prevent us from operating, but it is an older building, and a newer building would be more efficient,” he said. “We think it’s really nice because we’ve emphasized intergenerational programs, and (MCC) knows we’ve been dedicated to having programs that benefit both senior citizens and the younger citizens as part of the school district. … So it would be a benefit to both groups to do this.”
Kerans also said that, if the proposal were to pass, now is an optimal time to sell the Main Street building, since several new businesses have come to Scottville in the past year or so.
Kerans said he knows it’s not a “done deal,” and that plenty of work is still needed before the proposal is finalized, the ballot language is approved and the issue is put to voters, but he said he's hopeful that it will work out.
“We’re eager to learn more. We've got a tremendous opportunity in front of us,” he said.
As for the artificial turf that would be similar to or actually FieldTurf for Spartan Community Field, that is one item the district did not have in its plans. Mount said MCC asked about field improvements during a previous community survey, but the response wasn't overwhelmingly for or against it.
Ryan Graham, a Scottville City Commissioner, parent and MCC alum, said synthetic turf has been identified as a priority for parents and coaches. Mount said it was worth re-evaluating the community's stance on the issue.
In the most recent survey, respondents will have another chance to express their views about whether it should be included in the bond proposal.
The $2.2 million for the senior center will be “folded into” the $33.5 million the district is hoping to generate, but if the new turf makes its way into the plans, another item might have to be “tweaked” to accommodate that $1 million expense, according to Mount.
“The new surfaces are not cheap,” Mount said, “but it would serve football, soccer, marching band — it really is a multi-use surface.”
If the bond proposal is approved, MCC would fall roughly in the middle of neighboring school districts in terms of millages, according to a graphic displayed during Wednesday's forum. Mount noted that the graphic did not account for recent bonds passed in Shelby and Manistee public schools, though he said if MCC’s bond is approved, it would be pretty close to those districts.
“Shelby and Manistee just passed a bond that will be Shelby up to 4.96 and Manistee up to 4.9, and they’d be right in the same vicinity as MCC,” Mount said, noting that MCC is currently at 2.52 mills and would increase to 4.47 if the proposal is approved.
Similarly, if Pentwater Public School's $23.9 million bond is approved on Nov. 2, that district, too, would be in the same ballpark as MCC with the extra 1.95 mills added in.
In addition to the performing arts center, the senior center relocation and the potential addition of the artificial turf, the district hopes to make districtwide security upgrades, restructure the parking areas, make improvements to the middle school gym, upgrade some of the older portions of the high school building and more, with an emphasis on "21st century learning."
If approved, residents would see the millage reflected in their winter 2023 tax rolls, Mount said.
The current survey to gather input for the proposal will be open until Friday, Nov. 5, and a final version of the proposal could be before the MCC school board as early as Nov. 22, according to Mount.