Mason County Central’s bond proposal, emergency operations plan, updates on school-associated COVID-19 cases and committee assignments for 2022 will be discussed by the school board on Monday.
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the high school library. A work session will take place prior to that in the conference room.
Superintendent Jeff Mount stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that there will be an update on the progress of the 1.95-mill bond issue approved by the school board during a special meeting on Dec. 8. Mount said the board had to convene prior to its regular meeting in order to get the proposal approved and sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury by Friday, Dec. 10.
Mount confirmed to the Daily News Friday that the plan was indeed submitted on time.
“The application has been sent to treasury for their review prior to our January meeting,” he said. “It’s in treasury’s hands until then, and I don’t anticipate any issues there.”
During the special meeting on Dec. 8, the school board unanimously agreed to ask voters for an additional 1.95 mills over a 25-year period to generate about $33.6 million for various facilities improvements and new projects.
Chief among the items in the proposal is the construction of a 600-seat performing arts center at the high school. If approved by voters, the bond would also fund artificial turf installation at Spartan Community Field, upgrades to dated portions of the high school building, and various other improvements to security, technology and infrastructure throughout the school district.
Mount said the there are “still a few more steps” ahead in terms of preparing for the bond to go before voters. Once the Department of Treasury approves the plan, the board will have to finalize the language of the ballot items.
The district will also have to launch a campaign to spread knowledge, talk to constituents and generate support among voters.
Mount said he’s confident in the district and its consultants, such as Christman Construction and GMB Architecture & Engineering.
EMERGENCY PLAN
Mount will talk with trustees about the process of developing the school district’s Emergency Operations Plan, which the board needs to approve.
According to the meeting notes, MCC’s plan has been in place for decades, but has “evolved with changing times and circumstances.”
MCC is on the Mason County School Safety Planning Committee, which includes members from each of the county’s other school districts as well as law enforcement and emergency response officials.
“Mason County Emergency Manager Liz Reimink has been the driving force behind this committee and has approved the district’s plan, along with being a tremendous partner in working with our buildings to train our staff and students in the implementation of the plan,” Mount wrote.
The specifics of the plan are not being released to the public for security reasons, Mount stated.
COVID UPDATE
Mount will also provide an update about recent school-associated COVID-19 cases and how the school district is faring with respect to the surrounding area.
According to MCC’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of cases for the 2021-22 school year has surpassed the number of cases in the full 2020-21 school year.
The most recent case reported involved one student from the high school on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Also on Monday, Board President Jim Schulte will work with the board to put together committee assignments in preparation for 2022.