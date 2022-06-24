SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School honored 10 additional class of 2022 graduates Friday during the seventh annual Spartan Academy commencement ceremony in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium.
The academy was launched to help “ensure that students that need a different learning environment could have an opportunity to finish high school (and) to graduate,” said MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka in his address to the students and their families.
“You’ve earned it,” Tuka told the graduates. “With this diploma, you will be able to go out and be a part of the workforce, attend a trade school or go to college to further their education. You’ve made a decision to better your lives and futures.”
Tuka said part of the reward for earning a diploma is the ability to “choose your path in life,” and he encouraged the class to “dream big.”
A student address was given by Alexis Ritz, who thanked her family and friends for “sticking with me,” stating that, though her high school career is over, she will continue to learn as she moves forward in life.
Spartan Academy teacher Christina Justice marveled at how much the graduates had grown and matured over the years.
“It has been my honor and privilege to know every one of you sitting in front of me,” Justice said. “I can’t believe how fast time has gone. I have watched many of you grow up … and get stronger and get wiser.”
She added it “truly has been a joy to watch each of you grow and learn, not just about metaphors or how to solve for X, but about life, relationships and responsibilities, and I am so incredibly proud.”
Her voice cracked briefly as she challenged the class to “give the world the best” of themselves, and to tell anyone who stood in their way that she, “Mama J” was in their corner.
Tuka called the graduates’ names and they walked one by one up to the stage area of the gym to greet the school board and receive their hard-earned diplomas from Justice. Then, they turned their tassels and 10 new Spartans headed out into the world.