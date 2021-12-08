SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is moving forward with plans to ask voters for an additional 1.95 mills in May 2022 to fund the construction of a performing arts center, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field and myriad other upgrades and improvements to the school district’s facilities.
The decision was made by the school board during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Trustees were presented with two options for the $33.6 million proposal. One grouped all the district’s goals into a single ballot request for 1.95 mills. The second option would have split the proposal into a 0.11-mill request for the artificial turf and a 1.84-mill request for everything else.
A third option — removing the $1.8 million artificial turf entirely — was briefly discussed as well.
Trustees John Wagner and Jennifer Miller voiced support for keeping the items together in one request.
“I think it’s important to have one question,” Miller said, noting that having multiple items on a ballot would make her more likely to vote down the one that was less important to her.
“To me, as a taxpayer, I’d just go with the first option and be done with it,” Wagner said, expressing support for the 1.95-mill plan.
Splitting the items would also complicate matters in terms of cashflow and priorities, according to Dan LaMore of Christman Construction.
LaMore has been helping MCC with the bond planning process. He refrained from offering a personal opinion during Wednesday’s meeting, but he said keeping the items together was more conducive to “aligning new debt with old debt falling off.”
Trustees Barry Pleiness and Wagner made and supported the motion, respectively, to approve the 1.95-mill proposal, and the other trustees supported it unanimously.
The 1.95-mill request would break down into three series: series 1 at $18 million in 2022; series 2 at $7 million in 2024; and series 3 at $8.5 million in 2026.
Pleiness asked why the bonds had to come in two-year intervals. LaMore replied that spacing the bonds out maximizes the amount of money for the district. He said if it was at yearly intervals, the school district would likely end up with less than $33 million, all told.
Superintendent Jeff Mount said Wednesday’s special meeting had to be called —despite the fact that the board is meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 — because the district had already pushed the discussion too far. The late additions to the proposal — artificial turf and the now-moot idea of constructing a senior center on the school grounds — were the reason for much of the additional discussion.
The district has altered the senior center portion of the proposal. It will focus on making improvements to the existing Scottville Area Senior Center on Main Street and creating community space to the high school that could be used by seniors, the Scottville City Commission or the general public.
Bill Kerans, senior center director, said he understood the need for the change, and supported the school district in its decision.
The big-ticket item remains the construction of a state-of-the-art, 600-seat performing arts center, which is expected to cost $16 million.
The language of the bond proposal needs to be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury before the end of the week in order to ensure that the timeline is met for getting the issue on the May ballot.
If the measure is approved by the Department of Treasury, makes its way onto the May 2022 ballot and is approved by voters, the additional 1.95 mills would mean an additional $8.13 per month — or $97.50 per year — for residents in MCC’s district with homes worth $100,000.