SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central could have a bond proposal before voters in 2021 to upgrade school facilities.
During Monday’s school board meeting, trustees said they supported having Superintendent Jeff Mount look into the matter. Mount said it’s possible to host some small-group forums with the community to help determine the next steps in time for action in 2021.
“This is the year that the tax drops, so it could be a renewal,” Mount said. “It could be the August ballot, or it could be November. It would be a pretty aggressive thing to do in August, but November’s more realistic…
“We can start having some small group (conversations) — 25 people, max — and asking those questions in person, as opposed to a Zoom meeting, which isn’t as effective.”
No formal action was taken, but Mount asked the board for a collective “thumbs up,” which the trustees gave.
Board President Jim Schulte said he supported the idea.
“That’s one of our district-wide goals, and I don’t think I’m alone when I say evaluating the facilities is a perpetual deal,” Schulte said.
MCC had planned to discuss facility upgrades last year, and a community forum was scheduled for March 23, 2020. The pandemic put those plans on hold, and the form was canceled. Now, nearly one year later, Mount said the board is “reigniting” its pursuit of that goal.
In 2016, prior to MCC’s Honeywell energy conservation and facilities upgrade project, the board held a workshop during which the public presented ideas about the changes they’d like to see. The Honeywell project — predominantly conducted in 2017 and 2018 — consisted of the district updating its heating and cooling systems, purchasing a new boiler, replacing lighting in classrooms, updating communication systems and installing air-quality monitors, among other improvements.
Because of the work that went into that project, the possibilities for future work are more wide open.
“If we do go for a bond, we won’t have (to address) HVAC units or lighting… We’ve really got a lot of pieces in place. Now it’s just, what do we need to be a better, more functional education system for our kids. But we want to hear from the community,” Mount said.
The board supported at least look into the option.
Schulte recommended revisiting some of the ideas identified in 2016 as a starting place. Mount said he’ll speak with Cris Courtland-Willick, the district’s business manager, about how to move forward.
Mount said it’s likely that MCC would seek the bond during the November election, rather than in August.
COVID-19 updates
Mount updated the board about a March 7 positive COVID-19 case at the high school that led to quarantines and event cancelations.
It was MCC’s first school-associated COVID-19 case in almost two months, according to Mount.
“Unfortunately that resulted in 22 quarantines, including siblings. That was a hurtful one,” Mount said. “It caused some cancelations of some basketball games.”
The basketball team had to quarantine, but Mount said that doesn’t mean those students were sick.
“The basketball team is perfectly healthy. It’s just that they had been in close contact, and they were quarantined,” he said. “But that’s what the quarantine’s for — to slow the spread.”
Mount said the process worked, and all students are now back in school.
The virus was not passed on to any other students, he added.
The board also extended its COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan for the month, continuing both in-person and online learning platforms.
Interaction rates have increased for online students, Mount said.
“Our rates are all above 97 percent, with a high of 99.6 percent (for mid-February),” Mount said. “We were at 95-97 percent, but now we’re at 97-plus, which is telling us that… those who are online really are interacting in a much better way.”
Mount also said there are fewer students using the online learning model for the new trimester. He said he would have exact figures about online enrollment sometime in April.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, about 1/3 of MCC’s students were learning online through the district’s Spartan Connected program.
Mount also pointed out that the vaccination clinic at the high school on March 13 was a success, and that 827 vaccinations were given.
MCC will host another vaccination event on April 10.
Other business
The board approved Ryan Graham to serve as the head middle school football coach, and selected Becky Alway as the board’s representative to the West Shore Educational Service District’s budget hearing.
Trustees entered into closed session to conduct one of six sessions of the superintendent evaluation process, and to discuss the school calendar with the MCC Educational Association.
Mount updated the board on what the school district will do with its next Cares Act funds.
“The next step is going to be ionization units for every one of our HVAC units in the district,” he said. “Ions will grab onto the virus particles, and they’ll get stopped in the filter.”
He said the plan is to have an ionization unit for each of the air filtration units in the district.
Additionally, Mount said he’s looking into the language of a house bill that would “give significant incentives for summer school and after-school programs,” but only for students who live within the school district’s boundaries.
Mount said this stood out to him, because one in three MCC students lives outsides the district and attends through School of Choice.
“How did they miss that? Or was it intentional? And if it was intentional, why?” Mount said.
He said hopes to have clarification about the matter soon.