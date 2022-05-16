SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is weighing its options and considering possible next steps following the failed $33.6 million facilities bond that was struck down by voters on May 3.
During Monday’s meeting of the board of education, Superintendent Jeff Mount said the issue was voted down by a wider margin than he would have thought possible.
“We’re all aware that the bond failed to the tine of 593 yes votes to 829 no votes. We’re in the seek-to-understand mode … before going back for another one,” Mount said.
He said he’s met with consultants Christman Company and GMB Architecture & Engineering, both of which worked on the bond planning project, about how to move forward in the right way.
Mount said that out of more than 700 eligible parent voters, only 124 cast a ballot on the issue, which will be a crucial element of reevaluating for future bond plans.
“If we’d just had half the remaining parents come out and vote, it would have passed easily,” Mount said. “We want to reach out to our parents and say, ‘Why didn’t you even vote?’”
There are two options for pursuing the bond in another format in the near future: “We could go for November of this year, or May (2023),” Mount said.
In order to get the item back on the ballot by November, a plan would have to be in place right now, which Mount said was near impossible.
“I would recommend that it would be next May — May 2 — that we’d go to our voters with a plan,” Mount said. “I don’t know what that plan would be. It’s kind of back to square one.”
He said one of the most crucial questions is, how to get parents to the polls, and how to get them to support a future bond.
Trustee Barry Pleiness said there’s “no way” the ballot could be ready in time for November. Steven Griswold recommended a meeting of the building and grounds committee prior to making a final decision about whether to pursue the bond again this year or next.
NEW TEACHERS
Five new teachers joined the MCC ranks after being formally approved by the school board.
Trustees signed off on hiring Zach Steuk to fill a special-education teaching position and Rose Savela to fill a third-grade teaching opening vacancy. The two positions are both at the Upper Elementary.
The board also approved hiring Jaime Franklin to fill an open kindergarten position at Scottville Elementary and Katarina Moore to fill a soon-to-be-vacant English and language arts roll at the high school.
GRADUATION, REMEMBERING TOM THOMAS
The school board heard from High School Principal Jeff Tuka about plans for this year’s graduation ceremony, which is set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 in the high school gym.
Tuka previously told the Daily News it will be the first “inside, traditional, normal” graduation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he reaffirmed that statement during Monday’s meeting.
“We’re back to a bit of normalcy for that,” he said.
The past two commencement ceremonies have been held in an outdoor capacity, with 2020’s taking place in the high school parking lot, and 2021’s at Spartan Community Field.
During his report to the board, Tuka also addressed the May 2 death of MCC Band Director Tom Thomas, and stated that there is a tribute concert planned. The tribute will take place at 6 p.m. on June 17, with the Scottville Clown Band performing. The MCC band hoping to perform as well.
“I think it’s going to be a true celebration of life more than anything else,” Tuka said.
Tuka said the spring band concert is still slated to happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in A.O. Carlson Gym, with retired MCC choir teacher Janet Brown at the helm. Tuka expressed thanks to Brown for stepping in to help guide band students during a trying time.
Tuka said he’s unsure if the annual Memorial Day ceremony with the VFW post will still take place, but “we’re going to see if we can do that.”
Additionally, Tuka stated that the college and career fair, which took place on May 12, was a success, with several students getting hired for summer jobs “on the spot.”
Tuka thanked guidance counselor Joan Vidac and Kristen Alway for getting the event off the ground.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes stated that normalcy is returning to his building as well, with the end-of-year award ceremony, coming back this year. The ceremony is slated for 9:30 a.m. on June 10.
Forensics coach Tom Richert spoke about how the team is starting to build back up to pre-pandemic levels after two years of limited participation.
There was an uptick in participation this year due to COVID fading into the background a bit, Richert said, as the 2021 season was entirely virtual.
“It was really refreshing to see students competing face-to-face again,” he said. “The numbers are getting bigger.”
The team fared well during the 2022 season, placing third in the state among Class C/D schools, with two individual state champions: Roxy Jeffries, who placed first in dramatic interpretation, and Nicole Bowen, a two-time state champion in prose interpretation.
Also on Monday, the school board also convened in closed session to continue Mount’s evaluation. The evaluation process consists of six categories. Monday’s session focused on instructional leadership, according to the meeting notes. The final two sessions of the evaluation will take place in June.