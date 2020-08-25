SCOTTVILLE — COVID-19 once again dominated discussion for the Mason County Central Board of Education Monday, as trustees and administrators continue to prepare for starting the 2020-21 school year amid the pandemic.
The school board met in the MCC High School cafeteria, with members of the public attending via the Google Meet video-conferencing platform in order to adhere to guidelines regarding public gatherings.
Superintendent Jeff Mount updated trustees on the school district’s ongoing work with District Health Department No. 10 to prepare for a safe return to school on Sept. 8.
“We’ve been working very closely with Dr. (Jennifer) Morse at District Health Department No. 10,” Mount said.
He said Morse advised not jumping to conclusions in the event of a spike in cases and blaming it on schools reopening. The influx of people during the Labor Day holiday could be the cause, if such a spike occurs.
“She still says the benefits of face-to-face instruction outweigh the risks of COVID-19,” Mount said of Morse. “That’s something she’s stood by.”
Mount also stated that roughly two-thirds of students are currently planning to return to school in an in-person capacity, with the remaining one-third attending via the district’s remote-learning option, Spartan Connected.
That’s based on a current response rate of about 80 percent from a parent survey made available on the MCC website and mobile app.
Mount also stated that he has learned through discussions with the health department that the chances of Region 2 as a whole being shut down again as a result of the pandemic are slim.
“It’s likely that we will not have an executive order that will close down the region going forward,” Mount said. “It’s going to be more of a local decision.”
Mount said a matrix will be provided to gauge risk in communities likely sometime this week.
Additionally, he said recent legislation is allowing for flexibility regarding virtual learning and hours and days of instruction, under the circumstances.
“It’s waiving a lot of the requirements of the past,” Mount said. “I imagine it will go back post-Covid.”
At this time, all teachers are expected to return in the fall, according to Mount, aside from four retired teachers whose positions the district is opting not to fill for budgetary reasons.
He said he can’t guarantee there won’t be a last-minute retirement, with people concerned about the safety of returning to schools, but he emphasized that safety is a top priority.
Mount stated that some schools have already opened and received criticism for not enforcing mask-wearing at all times.
“We’re rule-followers. That’s what we do at Mason County Central, and we’ll do it right,” he said.
One parent, attending remotely, asked if classrooms would be limited to 10 students, per current executive orders. Mount responded that, while class sizes will be down as a result of students opting for learning-from-home models, that 10-person rule is set to end on Sept. 4. With school starting after that date, other mitigation methods, such as cohort systems, will be used instead.
Mount also provided an update on the blended count that would be used for forthcoming school aid funding, and how it’s being calculated during this unique year.
“Seventy-five percent of our budget will be based on the 2019-20 school year, and 25 percent will be based on 2020-21,” Mount said.
However, the final per-pupil amount will not be known until “well into September.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The school board approved hiring Michael Dilworth to replace exiting seventh-grade math teacher Marlynn Gulembo for the coming school year.
Dilworth has experience teaching in Alaska, as well as at Manistee Catholic Central and Mason County Eastern.
“He comes highly recommended,” Mount said.
A resolution to borrow operating funds pending the release of school aid funds was also approved.
Additionally, the board approved extending the “emergency powers” in order to maintain compliance with COVID-19 executive orders and procedures for Mount during the 2020-21 school year.
Mount said the measure was effectively the same as the one adopted by the board in April for the last portion of the 2019-20 school year.