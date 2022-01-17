Setting a time to call an election for Mason County Central’s bond proposal will have to wait a bit longer as the two meetings of the school board, originally scheduled to take place on Monday, have been postponed.
An announcement from the district on Monday morning stated that the school board’s 6:45 p.m. organizational meeting and 7 p.m. regular meeting were postponed until Monday, Jan. 24 “due to personal and professional conflicts for several board members.”
“We anticipate no changes to the times or agendas for either meeting, but will send updates if warranted,” the district stated.
The agenda included approving a time for a February special meeting to call for the election — a necessary step in the process of getting the item before voters. In order to get the $33.6 million bond proposal on the May 3 ballot, the board needs to make the call on Feb. 7, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount. The last day to do so is Feb. 8.
The board originally planned planned to schedule a specific time for that meeting when it convened on Jan. 7, but the decision was pushed back due to scheduling conflicts.
Other postponed items include:
• the approval of Josie Stankowski as the new first-grade teacher at Scottville Elementary;
• Mount’s updates about school-associated COVID-19 cases at MCC and in the region;
• and the district’s recognition of School Board Appreciation Month.