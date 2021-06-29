SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central school board approved a contract extension for Superintendent Jeff Mount and issued him a positive performance review at the conclusion of a months-long evaluation process Monday.
Mount’s contract was renewed through June 31, 2024. The board gave him a “highly effective” rating.
“I appreciate the confidence this board has in me and the continued support they have consistently given me for the 15 years I have served this district as superintendent,” Mount told the Daily News after Monday’s meeting.
The contract extension and performance rating were issued unanimously, according to Jim Schulte, board president.
Schulte said the final evaluation session went well, but no better than expected. He said the board is used to finding Mount’s performance to be above and beyond what’s required.
“It went very well, and we anticipated a very high rating, especially considering the school year as it was, with COVID and everything,” Schulte said.
The final portion of Mount’s evaluation was conducted in closed session after months of smaller sessions using a six-category rubric developed by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB).
During the meeting, trustees reviewed compiled results of previous sessions discussing Mount’s relationships with staff and the board itself, as well as his strengths pertaining to administrative and business matters. The process also allows for self-reflection.
The district has been using the MASB evaluation tool for several years, and both Mount and the school board say they find it beneficial.
MCC opts to split up the evaluation into monthly meetings rather than conducting it in one sitting.
“It’s been very, very good for us and for Jeff,” Schulte said. “It offers us the opportunity to have continuous dialogue throughout the year.”
This year, there were some additional changes to the model, which the board made to create a more fair assessment in light of the impacts of the pandemic, according to Schulte. Student growth, for example, was given more weight by MASB than the board thought was fair, considering the turbulent year.
Schulte said Mount’s handling of the pandemic factored into every facet of the evaluation, “from staff relations and board relations to business.”
“Everything that COVID threw at the district was an ongoing discussion,” Schulte said. “And from that standpoint alone, in our mind, he dealt with it in a very highly effective manner.”
Schulte said he speaks for the board as a whole when he says the district is lucky to have Mount at the helm.
“We’re extremely proud of and very thankful for the job he’s done and continues to do for our district,” Schulte said. “We’re very happy with the direction that we’re headed, and we’re thankful that we have a seasoned administrative veteran leading the way.”