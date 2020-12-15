SCOTTVILLE — More Mason County Central students are now learning from home due to four new school-associated COVID-19 cases reported Sunday.
Superintendent Jeff Mount provided an update about the recent rash of positive cases during Monday’s school board meeting, held remotely via Google Meet.
The most recent cases involved students and staff at Scottville Elementary. As a result, first- and second-grade students will be switching to a learn-from-home model and not returning to the school grounds until after Christmas break.
The only students still attending school in-person at the building are kindergartners.
Last week, MCC reported three new school-associated cases in a 24-hour period on Friday, Dec. 11, which resulted in several Upper Elementary and middle school students learning from home. When added up with Sunday’s positives, MCC now has a total of 18 school-associated positive cases for the school year, and Mount said that figure is likely to rise.
“We have 18 cases, and we suspect that there might be a 19th,” Mount said. “Amazingly, half of those happened in the last week, and they’re all related to a single (positive case). We had to pivot first and second grades to remote learning in order to quell the potential spread that was happening.
“Most of those were adults, but we did have a spread to a student. We needed to quell that, and that’s what we did at the elementary for this week.”
Mount said the figures at the school district are in keeping with the general trends in Mason County.
“Our Mason County positivity rate for COVID right now is the highest it’s been since the school year started,” he said. “We’re at 10.1 percent, which means that, of the tests that are being given, about 10 percent are positive, and that’s been creeping up and creeping up.
“After the start of the school year it leveled off, but it really went pretty high here post-Thanksgiving, and we’re a microcosm of that at Mason County Central.”
He said school officials are hopeful that “everybody heals up over the break,” and things will get back to normal when the new trimester begins on Jan. 4.
Rumors addressed
Mount stated that he received word from the District Health Department No. 10 that there were concerned parents calling who had heard rumors that MCC was sending high-school students to the middle school, and still allowing high-schoolers to attend class in-person in violation of the most recent MDHHS order.
Mount assured the board and the public that these rumors were unfounded.
“That couldn’t be further from the truth. I mean, it’s absurd,” Mount said. “We’re following the orders as they’re written.”
Mount said the health department understood.
He expressed some frustration about the fact that it was not one individual but several who had apparently called the health department with these concerns. Mount said he was told it was not possible to assure the callers that they were mistaken because the complaints were made anonymously.
He added that the school had not received any phone calls or complaints about the issue.
Also on Monday
Kevin Kimes, principal of the Upper Elementary, announced that fifth-grade teacher Scott Dumas has announced his retirement.
“Mr. Dumas is retiring after more than 30 years of service in public education,” Kimes said. “He will be missed.”
The school board also approved an emergency telecommuting policy from MIOSHA stating, essentially, that all workers that can work from home should work from home, and that a valid reason is needed in order to be on campus.