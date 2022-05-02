The Mason County Central High School forensics team won third place among schools in its class during the state tournament Saturday at Troy High School.
According to a release from coach Tom Richert, the team placed third in Class C/D, and placed fifth overall in B, C/D.
There were two state champions on the team’s roster: Roxy Jeffries, who placed first in open dramatic interpretation, and Nicole Bowen, who placed first in prose interpretation.
The duo of Lily Stone and Sophia Edmondson took home a third-place trophy; Blake Tucker earned a fifth-place spot in sales; Jacob Molina seventh place in prose interpretation; and Olivia Donahue was eighth place in oratory.
Additionally, Katelynn Ross was eighth place in broadcasting; James Mc Eachern earned 10th place dramatic interpretation for ninth- and 10th-graders; Adrianna Donahue took 11th place storytelling; Alyssa Raspotnik was 12th in dramatic interpretation for ninth- and 10th-graders; Clara Baur was 13th place in poetry; Jacob Failor was 13th in oratory; Holly Bowen was 16th in poetry; and Emma Jancek was 19th in Informative speaking.