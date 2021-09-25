SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central finally had a proper homecoming during the weekend — dance and all.
Students celebrated the end of an activity-filled spirit week — and a decisive 50-0 win on the football field Friday against Shelby — with an outdoor party in the courtyard behind the high school.
They danced and mingled among flashing lights and festive decorations while Grant Moorlag, an MCC alum, worked the D.J. booth.
The Spartans were making up for lost time. In 2020, public gathering guidelines stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic made a dance far from feasible. So this year, the school opted for a “COVID-safe” approach, according to Jeff Tuka, high school principal.
Tuka said both the dance and the spirit week events were a hit with students, despite some lingering safety considerations.
“The students were happy to get back to a more traditional homecoming, even though we made COVID-safe adjustments,” Tuka told the Daily News. “Our class competitions were held outdoors and we were blessed with good weather for both, as well as the Friday night football game.
“The week was exceptionally festive, and there was a great amount of blue and gold out there. The students seemed really happy to continue our traditions.”
Tuka thanked Roxanne Chye, student council advisor, as well as the student council and staff volunteers for coming up with a way to make sure homecoming happened.