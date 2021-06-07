The young musicians at Mason County Central had another excellent year, despite the challenges of having to compete virtually due to the pandemic.
According to MCC band director Tom Thomas, the high school jazz band once again scored a perfect score of straights 1s at the virtual State Jazz Festival.
Two players — Brandon Dunn and Wesley Stream — were nominated as honorable mentions for the All-State Band. There was no physical All-State Band, so all recipients were honorable mentions, according to Thomas.
Dunn is a 2021 MCC graduate who plays tenor saxophone. Stream, a junior, plays drums.
Dunn was also the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award and Stream received the Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award.
Additionally, Ryland Gigante, another 2021 graduate, received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.
It wasn’t just high-schoolers who excelled this year, though.
Seventh-grader Lucy O’Hara was one of only 10 middle schoolers in the state to receive an outstanding soloist citation during the solo and ensemble festival, which was also held virtually.
O’Hara is a first-year trumpet player, and Thomas said the citation is “just an amazing accomplishment for that young lady.”