Ludington Elementary School and Scottville Elementary School will both be hosting kindergarten roundups next week.
Scottville will hold its roundup from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the elementary school and LES will hold its roundup from 6-7 p.m. April 13 in the school cafeteria. Children enrolling in kindergarten must turn five years old by Sept. 1, 2023.
While Scottville does not offer a Young 5s program, LES does and their roundup will be for both programs.
Both schools’ enrollment will be completed online and the roundups will be the earliest opportunity for parents to sign up their kindergarten or young 5 students.
“Families will have an opportunity to meet teachers, secretaries and administrators that will assist them with the enrollment process, so families will walk away with their child registered for kindergarten,” LES principal Katie Eisinger said. “Additionally, our kindergarten teachers will talk about what kindergarten looks like and how to set their child up for success. A part of that presentation will also talk about our Young 5s program and the requirements to be eligible for that program.”
Scottville Elementary School principal Chris Etchison stated that families will have an opportunity to meet staff, learn about transportation and receive assistance with computer enrollment.
Both schools require parents to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of address and a copy of their driver’s license to enroll a child.
If a parent cannot make a roundup night, both schools will have information on their websites and links to sign up.
Parents know their child the best and sometimes that child may not be ready for kindergarten, both principals stated that a good way to get a better idea about school placement next fall would be to speak to the child’s preschool teacher.
“We would recommend parents have a conversation with their child’s preschool teacher,” Etchison said. “Age requirements may keep them from being eligible for another year of preschool, meaning a kindergarten program is the only option for the fall. If they are eligible for another year of preschool, it’s important to look at the whole child.
“By ‘whole child,’ we mean looking at the child’s cognitive, physical, behavioral, social and emotional development. If they are eligible for another year of preschool and could benefit from that, it’s important for parents to know they don’t need to rush kindergarten. The kindergarten curriculum has changed over the past 15 years and looks much more like the first grade curriculum (was) back then.
This supports the importance for parents and preschool teachers to have a conversation about kindergarten readiness for their child and for them to take advantage of at least one if not two years of preschool if needed and their age will permit them to do so.”
Because LES offers a young 5s program, parents have additional options for their child after preschool.
“It can be such a tough decision to determine if your child is ready for kindergarten,” Eisinger said. “No parent wants to see their child struggle in school. We do offer a young 5s program. This is an ideal placement for students that have birthdays between August and December, have attended a preschool program and would benefit from a two-year kindergarten program where they attend young 5s the first year and traditional kindergarten the second year. Space for this program is limited.”
Both principals suggest that parents of kindergarten-aged children attend the roundup events to receive information about the demands of kindergarten and other possible options.
“Kindergarten really sets the stage for the years to come,” Eisinger said. “In kindergarten, we teach students foundational skills that will be built upon in subsequent years. This is the year that students learn how to do school through play-based activities that transition into academic based learning throughout the school year. It truly is a magical year of growth.”
It can be a lot for parents to send their children off to a full week of school for the first time, but Etchison and Eisinger both stated that their schools try to provide great opportunities for these young learners and to instill the love for learning in them at a very early age.
“We want our parents to know that a top priority for us is to form a partnership with them as their child begins their educational journey at MCC,” Etchison said. “We care deeply for our students and their families and are here for them and with them to make sure their child and them as parents have a positive experience. We encourage a high level of communication back and forth throughout the school year. We look forward to building those relationships with our families as we set that foundation.”
“Any parent will find that our kindergarten teachers will go above and beyond to help your child be successful,” Eisinger said. “It is such a miracle to watch the growth of our kindergarten students. We just ask that you communicate with us so we can work together to help your child have an enjoyable year.”