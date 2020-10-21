SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools has launched its online dashboard to report COVID-19 cases exposures on the school grounds.
Superintendent Jeff Mount spoke to school board trustees about the new dashboard system during Monday’s meeting of the MCC Board of Education.
The COVID-19 dashboard was launched Oct. 9, and will be updated if and when new positive coronavirus cases arise.
“The dashboard is where we state when we’ve had a school-associated COVID-19 case,” Mount said. “This is a required piece that we have to keep updated if updates are necessary.”
Mount emphasized that the school district will only disclose instances in which a COVID-positive individual has been at the campus itself. If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 without having been on school grounds, they will not be included in the school district’s numbers.
Mount said District Health Department No. 10 recommended that the school only disclose numbers relating to people who have been on the campus and could have transmitted the virus to others.
“If there are new cases — or when there are new cases, I should say, because it’s likely a ‘when’ — it will go on (the dashboard) and we’ll update it,” Mount said.
To date, there has only been one positive case for MCC on Sept. 14 at the middle school.
The dashboard lists new cases, cumulative cases sine the last update and populations affected — student, staff or both. It also provides tips for staying healthy.
Mount also stated that the MISchoolData section of the MCC webpage also contains statistics about coronavirus cases in Mason County. He noted that, while the area is still “very low” in terms of positive cases, there have been some trends that health officials are concerned about for the area as a whole.
“We do have some trends that are concerning in Mason County… We are trending (upward), so that is a concern,” Mount said. “It means we need to double-down on mitigation measures because (COVID-19) is becoming more prevalent in our community, and that’s a problem.”
Mount said MCC isn’t seeing the trend among students and staff, but there has been an increase in quarantines.
“We are seeing more quarantines happening with some of our kiddos, and when that happens, we start to worry,” Mount said. “They could come in asymptomatic… then we’d have a positive.”
Mount underscored the importance of continuing to follow safety and sanitation guidelines.
“We’ve got to be really careful. We have to make sure we’re cleaning right, following mitigation measures — that’s why it’s important,” he said. “We want to keep these schools open.”
Both the COVID-19 dashboard and MISchoolData are accessible at www.mccschools.org.
Extended learning plan
During Monday’s meeting the board also approved the continuation of its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan, which includes both remote learning through MCC’s Spartan Connected program and face-to-face instruction. The plan requires board approval each month.
Mount said there are students in the Spartan Connected program who have expressed an interest in returning to face-to-face instruction at the end of the trimester.
He anticipates there will be fewer online learners during the winter, but the online option will continue to be offered.
“We’ll still have an online footprint, for sure through November and December, and probably through the remainder of the year,” Mount said. “But I do anticipate there will be more kids on campus and fewer kids online in the coming months.”
Other business
Trustees also heard a presentation via phone from Julie Burkes of Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, regarding the district’s annual audit.
Burkes stated that MCC received a “clean” audit from the firm once again.
“MCC did receive a clean opinion, which is the highest level of assurance,” Burkes said. “Overall, a very clean audit.”
Also on Monday, the school board approved the formation of a district advisory committee, with representation from each of the buildings in the district. Mount said the committee was needed due to new requirements in pupil accounting and professional development.
The school board approved the formation of a team at the recommendation of Mount, who will serve on the committee.
In addition to Mount, representatives will also include Principal Jeff Tuka, and teacher Matt Millspaugh from the high school; Principal Rob Dennis and teacher Roger Bailey from the middle school; Principal Kevin Kimes and teacher Vicki Dahringer from the Upper Elementary; Principal Chris Etchison and teacher Sue Andersen from Scottville Elementary; Victory Early Childhood Center Director Angela Taylor; and Jen Rollenhagen from the West Shore Educational Service District.