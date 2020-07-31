Mason County Central Schools has launched a survey designed to gain feedback from parents regarding the school district’s plans to resume instruction in the fall, while accommodating regulations and comfort levels amid COVID-19.
The survey, which is available on the MCC mobile app and on the school district’s website, will provide more in-depth information about the two proposed instructional options being offered to students in the fall. Those options are traditional, in-person instruction in the classroom and a learn-from-home model with virtual and online components that’s being dubbed Spartan Connected.
The information gathered will be used to help the school district finalize plans for the 2020-21 school year, which is set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“You’ll see more detail on our two options (for instruction) — one being face-to-face, and one being our newly developed virtual and online option, which we’re calling Spartan Connected,” Mount told the Daily News on Thursday.
The online survey will be used to gauge people’s intended choice.
“We will ask about your intentions for choosing a traditional face-to-face model or … Spartan Connected,” Mount wrote in a statement to MCC parents.… The survey’s going to ask if they’re coming back to school, and if so, what kind of school would (they) like,” Mount said.
It will be used to help MCC identify the needs of each student, as well as some of the logistical issues that might apply to some households.
“We do have some families that are going to split, with some kids using the learn-from-home or Spartan Connected model, and some coming to school in-person,” Mount said. “We’re trying to be all things to all people — which is impossible to do, but we’re getting pretty close.”
Parents will be asked their child’s grade level, if they’re planning to have their children return to school in the fall, which model they’d prefer, if there are multiple students in the household and more. There is a section of the survey for each student expected to attend MCC in the fall.
The survey can be completed in a matter of minutes using the app or at www.mccschools.org.
School districts in the area have until Aug. 15 to submit their plans for the 2020-21 year to the West Shore Educational Service District for review, and MCC’s school board is planning to vote on an updated draft of its return-to-school plan on Monday. Aug. 10.
Mount said more information about the plan will be released soon.