Mason County Central and Ludington high schools have been recognized as some of the best in the nation in a list published by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best High Schools in America list uses six criteria to determine which schools make the list: college readiness, college curriculum, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
It’s the second time MCC has made the list in three years, after failing to meet the criteria in 2019, and Principal Jeff Tuka said it’s an honor, and a credit to both the teachers and the students of the high school.
“I’m extremely proud of our students for working toward the six criteria,” Tuka told the Daily News. “I think it says something to be small and rural and still be able to offer educational opportunities."
Tuka said there are several teachers and administrators who deserve credit for the designation, including MCC Schools Superintendent Jeff Mount.
“I want to relay credit to Mr. Mount … for having a philosophy of exposing kids to post-secondary education while they’re in high school,” Tuka said.
For Ludington High School, the designation marks a “three-peat,” as this is the third time in as many years that LHS has been included in the list.
Principal Dan Mesyer said it was exciting to learn of the school’s achievement, and said there will be a banner announcing the news to students at the school’s entrance.
“This is a k-12 award,” Mesyar said. “It is a team effort with everyone on the staff going the extra mile.”
The U.S. News & World Report list of Best High Schools in America reviews and ranked more than 17,000 public high schools in the United States, analyzing the schools’ ability to educate students from different socio-economic backgrounds while exposing them to challenging courses as make their way to graduation.
