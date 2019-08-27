SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central High School Marching Band was undeterred by the sporadic rain showers Monday morning, and they took to the field with Band Director Tom Thomas at the helm to kick off this year’s week of rigorous practice and rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming football season.
Thomas had the students on the field behind the high school building during the morning, marching, practicing their steps and playing a medley of Queen songs that will be featured in this year’s program.
“We’re doing a Queen show,” Thomas told the Daily News. “We’re doing ‘We Will Rock You,’ ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love,’ and then ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ is going to be our last one.”
