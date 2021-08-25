SCOTTVILLE — The marching band at Mason County Central High School is putting in the work, even in the hot summer weather, to make sure it’s ready to take the field for the football season.
The band has been practicing 12 hours a day — except when the weather gets in the way as it did during the Tuesday afternoon downpour — to get its movements and music down for MCC’s season opener, according to Tom Thomas.
The season was scheduled to start Friday with a varsity football game against Manistee High School. Thomas said he’s unsure about whether the game will be canceled at this point due to some COVID-19-related quarantines on the team, but “one way or another, we’ll be ready.”
The varsity game was canceled, according to athletic director Tim Genson. The junior varsity game was also canceled late Wednesday evening.
Throughout the week, the kids are rehearsing both indoors and outdoors, even in the grueling 80-plus-degree temperatures.
Sophomore Asher Johnson, a percussionist for the band, said practice is “fun, but tiring.”
“It’s hard, hard work,” he said. “Especially with this super-heat.”
The band consists of more than 30 students in total, but not everyone who signed up for the class has been able to practice.
“I have 35 kids that are signed up for the class,” Thomas said. “I haven’t seen them all yet. Some are working, or they’re still on vacation. We have about 23 (participating in this week’s practice).”
Thomas lost a handful of skilled and experienced musicians when the class of 2020 graduated. Though it’s very early in the process, Thomas said the upperclassmen are showing initiative and leading the band in an attempt to fill the shoes of the seniors who graduated.
“I’m seeing that my ones that are left are stepping up to the plate and getting better,” Thomas said. “As an ensemble it’s pretty good. The music is taking shape. They’re playing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
There are some individual standouts, as well.
“My head percussionist, Wesley Stream, is in a different league. He’s my star, really,” Thomas said.
The marching band’s show is called “Girl Power,” and it features the music of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, according to Thomas.
The marching band’s program features “Last Friday Night (TGIF)” and “Roar” by Katy Perry; “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga; and, “Disturbia” by Rihanna.