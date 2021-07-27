SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is not planning to implement a mask mandate for the 2021-22 academic year — at least, not at this time.
During Monday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Jeff Mount fielded a question from a parent, Michelle DeKuiper, about the school’s mask plans for the fall. Though there is still a lot that isn’t known about the situation, Mount said that if infection rates stay as they are, MCC might be mask-free in September.
“It’s too early to commit … (but) as it stands right now with our current infection rate in Mason County — which is quite low — I would say we’re probably not going to be requiring masks,” Mount told board trustees and members of the public. “However, if (infection rates) go up, we’re going to have to pivot to maybe a stronger mitigation measure.”
He said those “stronger measures” would likely be determined on a case-by-case basis. For instance, if there are positive cases at Scottville Elementary, mitigation measures would be implemented at that building rather than district-wide. Similarly, if there’s a cluster of cases in a certain grade level, the response would be confined to that grade level as well.
Mount called it a “granular approach,” which MCC utilized throughout the 2020-21 school year as well.
However, he said there are still a lot of unknowns, and the district will have to continue to be “fluid and flexible” when it comes to responding to changes as they occur, such as increases in area positives, or any potential clusters of cases among the district’s students or staff.
He expects a lot of the mitigation measures will be left up to the schools themselves.
“It might not even be as big as the county making the decision to close down schools. It might be (on the district level),” Mount said. “Every case we’re involved with, we’re contacting (the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services), and they will help guide us through that, and they’ll help us with contact tracing, which we did a lot of last year.”
Mount also said MCC will not be testing athletes, unless otherwise advised by MDHHS.
“We will not require vaccinations. … COVID-19 testing will not be required at this time,” he said, adding that the district will continue to ask that parents keep their kids at home if they’re sick.
MCC will continue to offer its Spartan Connected virtual learning program, which it implemented in fall 2020 to accommodate students learning from home, but he said it will be more on an individual basis, especially with elementary students.
“We’re kind of building that as we go,” Mount said. “We have a little more than a month (and) a lot can change in that time. It can get better, it can get worse, but I want to focus on that granular effect.”
Mount said one of the biggest mistakes made during the 2020-21 school year was shutting down the high school two weeks before Christmas.
“It hurt our kids academically,” Mount said. “Athletically, too. It hurt them more than it helped them. That’s the frustrating thing. (The State of Michigan) had good intentions, but leave it to us. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
He said he expects things will be determined more on a school-by-school basis, with individual districts making the decisions rather than counties or the State of Michigan.
DeKuiper also asked about Critical Race Theory (CRT), inquiring as to whether or not the curriculum — traditionally geared toward higher education and graduate-level academic work — would be implemented by MCC in the coming year.
“CRT, we don’t teach it, we won’t teach it,” Mount said. “It doesn’t belong in K-12 curriculum. It’s a moot point as far as Mason County Central goes.”
SPANISH TEACHER
The school board approved the hiring of Ana Quinteros as the high school’s new Spanish teacher.
MCC has been without a Spanish teacher since Maria Urka retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year, opting to put off filling that position and four others to avoid a deficit in light of post-COVID budget cuts.
Quinteros was recommended for the position by Jeff Tuka, principal of the high school.
“We’re really excited to recommend Quinteros as our secondary Spanish teacher,” Tuka said, adding that Quinteros has experience teaching at Ludington Area Catholic and that she is also a native Spanish speaker.
“That’s the gold standard. We really hit it on the head with this applicant.”
Quinteros said she’s excited to start in the fall and thanked the board for the opportunity.
OTHER BUSINESS
Mount discussed progress in the ongoing preparation for the facilities bond, which MCC is planning to have on the ballot in May 2022.
Constructing a performing arts center is a major priority for the district, and Mount said he is planning to tour some existing facilities in other school districts in the coming weeks.
“We’re going up to Manistee first to look at their performing arts center, then Reeths-Puffer, then North Muskegon,” Mount said. “It’ll give us a good overall feel. They’re all different in their own way, and we want to find one that fits Mason County Central.”
Mount said he’ll be accompanied by band director Tom Thomas and forensics coach Tom Richert.
He said the district is continuing to gather input from the public about facility needs for the bond, and recently, some have commented that they would support a performing arts center, but only if structural improvements were made to the out-of-date hallways in the high school.
The board also:
• approved appointing Stephanie Stakenas as the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee representative for the West Shore Educational Service District;
• adopted $1 tuition rates for students outside the district who enroll after the school of choice window closes; and
• approved the board meeting calendar, with stipulations that board meetings must be no more than three hours long and must conclude before 10 p.m.