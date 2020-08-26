Students making the transition from area elementary schools to middle schools for the fall are doing so under different circumstances than in years past as a result of COVID-19.
Because of the shuttering of K-12 schools throughout the state in the spring and the restrictions on indoor gatherings in place since, incoming middle-schoolers were not able to tour and familiarize themselves with their new schools, their new teachers and their more rigid schedules ahead of time. But administrators at Mason County Central Middle School in Scottville and O.J. DeJonge Middle School in Ludington are still working to ensure that kids have a chance to get the lay of the land as much as possible prior to the start of the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
O.J. DEJONG MIDDLE SCHOOL
O.J. DeJonge Middle School Principal Mike Hart said this year’s orientation will have to be done virtually.
“We are working this week on filming virtual tours,” Hart said. “We are also working on teachers recording an introduction of themselves, (for students and parents) and information about all of their classes.”
Hart said those pieces of information were shared with students when they were still at Foster Elementary and were shared through their teachers’ and Canvas courses in their learning management system.
“We are planning to share those back out over the course of the next week,” he said. “We are also planning on doing our back-to-school night virtually (in a video format) as well.”
Hart said all the information will be uploaded to the O.J. homepage.
“There is an O.J. Facebook page and Twitter where the information will also go up at,” he said. “We will be emailing links out to families using power announcer (phone) with all of the same information.”
Hart said once school begins faculty and staff will allow time for students to get familiar with their lockers, which is usually one during sixth grade orientation.
“Locker procedures are being changed and we will most certainly provide time for students to work with their locker as we get going in the first few days of school,” Hart said. “The entire faculty and staff understand the difficult nature of this return to school, we are going to be as flexible as possible to make this the best possible transition for all of our students.”
Hart said as far as schedules go, the teachers schedule is done but work continues on student schedules. Hart said that those will be completed in the near future.
“In whatever format we are excited to welcome families back,” he said. “A letter will be sent out from school (Tuesday) detailing the back-to-school information.”
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL
At MCC, middle school principal Rob Dennis told the Daily News that educators are adapting to make sure that students are prepared.
“Normally we have a welcome night in the spring and we weren’t able to do that because of COVID,” Dennis told the Daily News. “What we’re doing instead is a virtual back-to-school night… Sept. 2.”
During the virtual meetup, all students — those using MCC’s Spartan Connected remote-learning model and those who plan to attend in-person — will have a chance to “meet” teachers and tour their new school virtually through Google video-conferencing software.
“The teachers are going to introduce themselves. They’re each going to have an open introduction so kids can see them without their masks on and know what they look like,” Dennis said. “I’ll introduce myself and (talk) about safety precautions and what we’re doing to keep everyone safe.”
Dennis said it will be a good way for kids to get acquainted with the middle school.
Additionally, on the first day of school, Dennis said students attending in-person will have some time to learn how to use their lockers, go over their schedules and make sure they know where their classes are.
“There will be extra staff to make them feel comfortable and acquainted with the lockers and so on,” he said. “There’s going to be some flexibility that day.”
For students learning from home, additional orientation information will also be made available prior to the start of the year.
“On the day we hand out our computers, we’re going to have a letter that explains that each grade level is going to be assigned a mentor teacher that will be assigned to meet with them twice a week via Google Classroom,” Dennis said.
He noted that a final date has not been determined for handing out Chromebooks, but one will be announced soon.
The goal is to make things as seamless as possible, Dennis said.
He stressed that students learning from home will be in the same classes and using the same curriculum as those attending in-person. If, at the conclusion of the first trimester, a student wants to change from remote to face-to-face instruction, everyone will be at the same level.
Currently, about two-thirds of MCC’s students are planning to use the district’s Spartan Connected remote-learning model. At the middle school, about 106 students are currently planning to attend remotely out of roughly 341 students. There are 32 incoming sixth-graders planning to use the remote learning platform out of a total of 110.
Those numbers could change as more MCC parents and families make a decision regarding which model their kids should use.