SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central school board trustees on Monday authorized Superintendent Jeff Mount and Business Manager Chris Courtland Willick to accept the low-interest bid for an operational loan to cover the district’s expenses until state aid is received for the year.
MCC Schools Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News on Tuesday that seeking a loan is something the district has to do each year to make sure expenses are paid in September and October, noting that the district will not receive its school aid funding until after enrollment and fall count numbers are totaled.
“It’s part of our process every year,” Mount said. “(Monday) night was the authorization which authorizes business director (Willick) and myself to accept the low bid when that happens.”
Trustees approved seeking the approximately $1.5 million loan and accepting the applicant that offers the lowest amount of interest. Mount said the bids will likely be received in September.
New teacher hired
Trustees also approved the hiring of Collene McCormick to teach eighth-grade social studies at the middle school during the 2019-20 school year.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.