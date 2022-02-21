SCOTTVILLE — Superintendent Jeff Mount outlined some of the finer points of Mason County Central’s upcoming bond proposal during Monday’s meeting of the school board, touching on some common questions and clearing up some potential misconceptions about the project and its goals.
The $33.6 million proposal, slated for the May 3 ballot, seeks an additional 1.95 mills for a variety of improvements and new projects districtwide. The most expensive item included in the proposal is a planned performing arts center, which will cost about $18 million and likely be constructed on the high school grounds if the bond is approved by voters.
In an informational report about the bond plans, Mount sought to clear up some things about the performing arts center project.
He said the center is the “big-ticket item” for the proposal and stressed that if it’s approved, it will not just be for MCC students, but for Scottville as a whole.
“It’s going to be open to the community,” Mount said. “It will be a shining spot in the greater Scottville community, and it will help this community grow.”
The bond also seeks funds for athletic improvements, safety and security upgrades, building repairs, enhancing playground equipment and advancing learning and educational environments.
Improvements to portions of the high school that date back to the 1950s would make up a lot of the “heavy lifting” with respect to building repairs, but there will be upgrades to other buildings as well.
Safety and security is a major priority for the district, as times have changed since its last bond project about 15 years ago.
“In 2006, 2007 when we did our last bond, Sandy Hook hadn’t happened yet,” Mount said. “All-new safe and secure entrances will have folks coming into the building going to the office before they have access to our kiddos and staff.”
He said people within the district have asked for pictures and blueprints of the planned projects, but those details aren’t available at this time.
“There aren’t pictures because that hasn’t been done yet. Those details will come,” Mount said. “We really get into the nitty gritty of the details with the architect after this.”
Mount encouraged the public to visit the now-live website, www.mccbond.com, to make use of tools to determine the impact district residents’ taxes, and to get a clearer idea of the project before heading into the voting booths, as he said the ballot language will not necessarily convey the scope of the project.
“The (ballot) language itself is written … in a way that can be confusing. … So we really have to get out there and get information to the public so they understand what we’re asking,” he said. “That’s really what this informational campaign is about, because the language itself tries to take the entire project and put it into two paragraphs.”
Mount also talked about the district’s standing with respect to bonded debt, and where the current proposal would bring the district in comparison with its neighbors.
“In 2006 we were just under 6 mills. It went along for a while, then dropped off in 2014, and we refinanced. … Then the debt started falling off. We started paying off pieces of that debt. We’d hoped to capture that debt (in March 2020), but we couldn’t do it because of the pandemic,” he said. “If we pass this on May 3, it would add 1.95 mills and takes us to our 2013-14 level, but well below our 2006-07 level at that point.”
He said the additional 1.95 mills would put the district “in the middle” in comparison to neighboring school districts, somewhere in the same neighborhood as Manistee, Shelby and Ludington schools.
Those interested in being part of the advocacy campaign can learn more during an early meeting on Wednesday.
Public forums about the bond have been scheduled for March 14 and April 12; the March 14 meeting is key, Mount said, because absentee voting for the May 3 election will begin on March 19.
“Please attend, learn more, ask questions, if you have questions in the meantime call me,” Mount said.
SNOW DAYS
With more severe weather in the forecast, Mount touched on the topic of snow days, and reminded the board and the public about the state policy for snow-day forgiveness.
Michigan schools can use up to six days, and appeal to the state superintendent to get a waiver for an additional three. MCC now has seven snow days, and with the chance for more looming, Mount said he’s feeling “nervous.”
“Forgiven days, or snow days, can be used for things that are beyond your control,” he said. “Some schools have used them for COVID days when they got so low in students or staff, but we’ve luckily weathered that storm pretty well, which is good because this winter really got us.”
The district currently has a two-day “leeway,” assuming a waiver is approved, but if a total of nine snow days is accumulated, it could mean the extension of the calendar year.
Mount said that would be inconvenient, but safety is the most important factor. If the roads are too slick for school buses to drive safely, he said he’ll make the call to close.
COUNT
The Wednesday, Feb. 9 winter count day went as expected, with 17 students lost since the fall. That number is lower than it’s been in some time, but Mount said there’s always an expected drop-off between fall and winter counts.
Some losses were due to the migrant-student population, others were moved to MCC’s Spartan Academy for seniors who need help getting on track to graduate.
Overall, Mount said the count went well, and it was the smallest decrease from fall to winter in many years.
ACTION ITEMS
Also on Monday, the school board approved hiring April Gajeski as girls varsity volleyball coach and Shaun Reed as the junior varsity baseball coach.
Trustees also went into closed session to start the superintendent evaluation process using rubric provided by the Michigan Association of School Boards.