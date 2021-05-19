SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools is planning to have a bond issue on the ballot in 2022, according to Superintendent Jeff Mount.
The school district hopes to gain some feedback form the public during a series of community forums, the first of which will take place on June 8.
The issue was discussed during Monday’s meeting of the school board, and Mount said trustees were enthusiastic.
“If all goes as planned, we’d be looking at a May 2022 vote, (but) what will be on that bond is yet to be determined. We’ll have some community forums coming up in the short term, and some more in the fall,” Mount said. “The first community forum will be 6 p.m. June 8 at the high school cafeteria. Then in the middle of June we’ll have another one.”
Mount said the information gathered through the community forums will be assembled into a packet for the public, and a campaign will be planned for next spring.
Mount said the goal of the forums will be “to gather information from the community on what the needs of the district are.”
He said he’s also met with representatives from the Christman Company, which handled MCC’s bond in 2006.
May 2022 is a tentative date for now. Mount said the district wants to hear from the public and make sure pursuing a bond is something voters would be interested in before making it official. But he said May seems like the best fit for the district’s timeline.
MCC had planned to pursue a bond in spring 2020, but the issue was put on the back-burner due to a “COVID delay,” Mount said.
Now, with pandemic restrictions loosening, it can become a focus for the school and its stakeholders once again.
Other business
The school board approved the hiring of two fifth-grade teachers — Traci Pomorski and Kevin Pribnow — as well as one second-grade teacher, Nicole Paul.
Mount said all the candidates considered at Monday’s meeting “passed with flying colors.”
“We’re excited to have some high-quality new additions to our staff to replace some outstanding educators who are retiring,” he said.
Additionally, Scottville Elementary teacher April Keith was granted tenure.
Keith had attained tenure at a previous district before being hired at Scottville Elementary in 2019, and has completed the two requisite years of probationary teaching following a previous tenure contract to be eligible at MCC.
The board also approved hiring Erin O’Harra as varsity volleyball coach.
Also on Monday
The school board reaffirmed its Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan for the month.
Following the announcement regarding mask use form the CDC on Friday, Mount also clarified that MCC will continue to require students and teachers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines while inside the school buildings for the remainder of the school year.
“Our outdoor masking policy… has loosened up, but regarding indoors, it was recommended by CDC, MDHHS and Dr. Morse of District Health Department No. 10 that we stay the course for the rest of the year with masks,” Mount said. “We’re going to continue to model as adults within the district. The hope and the plan it looks like next fall we might be able to be without (face masks).”